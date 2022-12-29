Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Dec. 29, 2022 / 9:16 AM

Pistons, Magic scuffle triggers three ejections

By Alex Butler

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Fists flew and one player appeared to get knocked unconscious during a bench melee, bringing three ejections in the second quarter of the Detroit Pistons' win over the Orlando Magic in Detroit.

The incident occurred about 33 seconds before halftime of the Pistons' 121-101 victory Wednesday at Little Caesar's Arena.

Advertisement

Magic forward Moritz Wagner ran back to chase down a loose ball at the start of the incident. Pistons guard Killian Hayes then ran in behind Wagner to challenge him for the ball.

Wagner used his right hip to knock Hayes into the bench area, sending the Pistons guard flying into a row of chairs.

RELATED Mavericks' Luka Doncic posts historic 60-21-10 triple double

Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo then came running and hit Wagner in the back. Hayes followed with a punch to the back of Wagner's head. That hit resulted in the forward collapsing to the ground.

Pistons and Magic players and coaches continued the scuffle until they were separated. Wagner, Hayes and Diallo then were assessed with fouls and ejected.

"All I saw was the bump and from there, it just escalated quickly," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley told reporters. "I'll have to go back and look at the film to see what happened."

Advertisement

Mosley said Wagner was "fine" after the fight.

Wagner scored seven points in the loss. Diallo totaled 11 points and five rebounds. Hayes scored five points in the win.

Pistons guard Alec Burks scored a game-high 32 points off the bench. Forward Saddiq Bey chipped in 28 points off the Pistons bench.

RELATED Mat Ishbia to buy NBA's Phoenix Suns for record $4B

Guard Franz Wagner led the Magic with 19 points.

The Magic (13-23) will host the Washington Wizards (15-21) at 7 p.m. EST Friday in Orlando, Fla. The Pistons (9-28) will face the Chicago Bulls (15-19) at 8 p.m. Friday in Chicago.

Read More

Nets' Durant, Irving power win over Cavaliers, extend NBA-best win streak

Latest Headlines

Mavericks' Luka Doncic posts historic 60-21-10 triple double
NBA // 1 day ago
Mavericks' Luka Doncic posts historic 60-21-10 triple double
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic made NBA history while carrying his team to a comeback victory in his latest epic performance, logging a 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist triple-double against the New York Knicks.
Nets' Durant, Irving power win over Cavaliers, extend NBA-best win streak
NBA // 2 days ago
Nets' Durant, Irving power win over Cavaliers, extend NBA-best win streak
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant scored 32 points apiece to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, extending the NBA's longest active winning streak to nine games.
Mat Ishbia to buy NBA's Phoenix Suns for record $4B
NBA // 1 week ago
Mat Ishbia to buy NBA's Phoenix Suns for record $4B
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Mortgage lender Mat Ishbia agreed to purchase a majority stake in the Phoenix Suns for an NBA record $4 billion, current owner Robert Sarver announced.
Louis Orr, ex-NBA forward and college basketball coach, dies at 64
NBA // 1 week ago
Louis Orr, ex-NBA forward and college basketball coach, dies at 64
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Louis Orr, who played eight NBA seasons and was a longtime coach and assistant at several college basketball programs, died after battling cancer, his family announced Friday. He was 64.
Warriors' Stephen Curry injures shoulder in loss to Pacers
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Warriors' Stephen Curry injures shoulder in loss to Pacers
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry injured his left shoulder in a loss to the Indiana Pacers and will undergo further testing to determine the extent of the issue, coach Steve Kerr told reporters.
Legendary hoops star Paul Silas dies at 79
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Legendary hoops star Paul Silas dies at 79
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- College Basketball Hall of Famer and three-time NBA champion Paul Silas died Sunday at 79 years old.
Boston Celtics, Al Horford agree to $20 million extension
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Boston Celtics, Al Horford agree to $20 million extension
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Boston Celtics and veteran center Al Horford agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract extension, his agency confirmed Thursday on social media.
Suns' Devin Booker pours in 51 points vs. Bulls
NBA // 4 weeks ago
Suns' Devin Booker pours in 51 points vs. Bulls
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Star guard Devin Booker made 20 shots, including six 3-pointers, for 51 points in three quarters to lead the Phoenix Suns past the Chicago Bulls in Phoenix.
Mavericks expected to sign four-time All-Star Kemba Walker
NBA // 1 month ago
Mavericks expected to sign four-time All-Star Kemba Walker
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The Dallas Mavericks are expected to sign four-time All-Star guard Kemba Walker.
NBA star Kyrie Irving: 'I'm not anti-Jewish,' apologizes
NBA // 1 month ago
NBA star Kyrie Irving: 'I'm not anti-Jewish,' apologizes
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving shared his remorse and regret over a recent social media post featuring an anti-semitic film as his suspension from the team nears an end.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Boxer Gervonta Davis arrested on domestic violence charge
Boxer Gervonta Davis arrested on domestic violence charge
Raiders QB Derek Carr benched, will step away from team
Raiders QB Derek Carr benched, will step away from team
Dolphins 'lean on' doctors as NFL, union review Tua Tagovailoa's second concussion
Dolphins 'lean on' doctors as NFL, union review Tua Tagovailoa's second concussion
NFL overturns suspensions for Broncos' Randy Gregory, Rams' Oday Aboushi
NFL overturns suspensions for Broncos' Randy Gregory, Rams' Oday Aboushi
Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow among those eyed for NFL's MVP honors
Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow among those eyed for NFL's MVP honors
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement