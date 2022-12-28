Mavericks' Luka Doncic posts historic 60-21-10 triple double

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic scored 18 points in the fourth quarter as part of a 60-point, triple-double performance in a win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday in Dallas. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic made NBA history while carrying his team to a comeback victory in his latest epic performance, logging a 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist triple-double against the New York Knicks. The All-NBA guard made 21 of 31 shots from the field in the 126-121 overtime triumph Tuesday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Advertisement

"I'm tired as hell," Doncic told Bally Sports in a postgame interview. "We were down 10 with two minutes to go. We came back. It was an amazing team win."

Doncic's 60 points broke Dirk Nowitzki's franchise record for points in a single game. His point total also matched James Harden's NBA record for the most scored as part of a triple-double.

His point total also is the highest in NBA history for anyone who totaled at least 50 points and 20 rebounds as part of a triple-double.

The Mavericks trailed by as many as 12 points. The game featured four lead changes and was tied four times. Neither team shot better than 50% from the floor. The Mavericks also made just 13 of 46 3-point attempts.

Doncic scored 16 points in the first quarter, but the Mavericks trailed 30-28 to start the second. The Knicks outscored the Mavericks 33-27 over the next 12 minutes and led 63-55 at halftime.

Doncic scored 13 points in the third quarter, but the Knicks still led by 10 to start the fourth. The Mavericks star then poured in 18 points over the final 12 minutes of regulation to force overtime.

The Mavericks outscored the Knicks 14-5 over the final 44 seconds to close the gap late. Doncic made an 11-foot jump shot to cap that rally and tie the score with one second remaining.

The Mavericks then edged the Knicks 11-6 in overtime.

Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie totaled 25 points, six rebounds and five assists in the win. Forward Christian Wood chipped in 19 points and nine rebounds.

Knicks guard Quentin Grimes scored a team-high 33 points. Forward Julius Randle logged 29 points and 18 rebounds in the loss. Knicks center Mitchell Robinson totaled 20 points and 16 rebounds. Guard Immanuel Quickley logged 13 points and 15 assists in the loss.

The Knicks (18-17) will face the San Antonio Spurs (11-23) at 8 p.m. EST Thursday in San Antonio. The Mavericks (19-16) will host the Houston Rockets (10-24) at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Dallas.