Dec. 16, 2022 / 2:49 PM

Louis Orr, ex-NBA forward and college basketball coach, dies at 64

By Alex Butler
Louis Orr (pictured), who served as an assistant under coach Patrick Ewing for the Georgetown men's basketball team, died Thursday after a battle with cancer. Photo by Bhockey10/Wikimedia Commons
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Louis Orr, who played eight NBA seasons and was a longtime coach and assistant at several college basketball programs, died after battling cancer, his family announced Friday. He was 64.

Orr's family said he died Thursday. He had been working as an assistant coach at Georgetown.

"Louis Orr was called home to be with the Lord as his battle with cancer has come to an end," the family said in a statement, which was included in a Georgetown news release.

"He was a dearly loved and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will forever be missed!"

Orr was born May 7, 1958, in Cincinnati. He went on to star at Syracuse from 1976 to 1980.

"Louis Orr was the greatest man I've had the pleasure to know," Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim tweeted Friday. "He came into my life as my first recruit, became a fantastic coach and colleague -- but most importantly, he became a dear friend.

"I will treasure our years together. Sending my love to his family and our Orange family."

Or was a second-round pick in the 1980 NBA Draft. He spent his first two seasons with the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers then traded Orr to the New York Knicks in 1982.

Orr averaged 9.7 points per game over his eight seasons. He posted a career-high 12.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for the 1984-85 Knicks.

Orr went on to serve as an assistant from 1991 to 1994 at Xavier. He held the same role from 1994 to 1996 at Providence and from 1996 to 2000 at Syracuse. Orr served as the head coach at Siena in 2000. He was the coach at Seton Hall from 2001 to 2006.

Orr led Bowling Green from 2007 to 2014. He joined the Georgetown staff in 2017 under head coach and former Knicks teammate Patrick Ewing.

"I've lost a great friend," Ewing said in a news release. "Someone who has been in my life since I was 22 years old. We developed a friendship and a brotherhood.

"He was always someone I could talk to -- we would talk about life, we would talk about basketball, we would talk about family. He will be truly missed and he will forever be part of this Hoya program."

Orr logged a 201-201 record in 13 seasons as a collegiate head coach. He led Seton Hall to NCAA Tournament appearances in 2004 and 2006 and was the 2002-03 Big East Coach of the Year.

"Louis was a true gentleman, a terrific coach and a leader of young men," Seton Hall said in a statement. "IN five years, he made a major impact on our department and helped our student-athletes achieve at a high level."

