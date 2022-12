1/5

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry sustained a left shoulder injury and will undergo testing this week to determine the extent of the injury. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry injured his left shoulder in a loss to the Indiana Pacers and will undergo further testing to determine the extent of the issue, coach Steve Kerr told reporters. Curry sustained the injury in the third quarter of the 125-119 loss Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Advertisement

"His spirits were good," Kerr told reporters, when asked about Curry. "Steph is always a guy with a great outlook on life. We will hope for the best."

Curry hurt the shoulder when he poked his left arm in to defender Pacers forward Jalen Smith as he drove toward the rim. He immediately pulled his arm out of the area, grabbed his shoulder and hunched over in pain. Curry exited with 2:04 remaining in the quarter and did not return.

He scored a game-high 38 points, with seven assists and seven rebounds in nearly 30 minutes on the court. Curry is averaging 30 points, 6.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game in 26 starts this season.

The Warriors (14-15) will battle the Philadelphia 76ers (15-12) at 7:30 p.m. EST Friday in Philadelphia.