Suns' Devin Booker pours in 51 points vs. Bulls

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Star guard Devin Booker made 20 shots, including six 3-pointers, for 51 points in three quarters to lead the Phoenix Suns past the Chicago Bulls in Phoenix. Booker also totaled six assists and four rebounds in the 132-113 win Wednesday at Footprint Center. Suns center Deandre Ayton chipped in 30 points and 14 rebounds. Advertisement

"A lot of people get on my case when I fall short of 50," Booker told reporters. "I always tell them I've done it before, but never win...We got to do both."

The Suns led by as many as 27 points, made 52.7% of their shots from the field and 45.5% of their 3-point attempts.

Booker scored nine points over the first 12 minutes to help the Suns carry a 32-25 lead into the second quarter. The Suns outscored the Bulls 32-18 in the second for a 64-43 lead into halftime. Booker poured in 16 in the second quarter for 25 points in the first half.

Booker erupted in the third quarter, with 26 points on 10 made field goals, including five 3-pointers. The Suns outscored the Bulls 42-38 and carried a 25-point edge into the fourth.

The Bulls outscored the Suns 32-26 in the fourth, but couldn't close the gap.

Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points in the loss. Bulls guard Zach LaVine chipped in 21 points. Center Nikola Vucevic and guards Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu scored 17, 14 and 11 points, respectively, for the Bulls.

Landry Shamet and Damion Lee scored a dozen points apiece off the Suns bench.

The Suns (15-6) will host the Houston Rockets (5-16) at 9 p.m. EST Friday in Phoenix. The Bulls (9-12) will battle the Golden State Warriors (11-11) at 10 p.m. Friday in San Francisco.