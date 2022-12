1/4

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (L) averaged 10.9 points per game so far this season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Boston Celtics and veteran center Al Horford agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract extension, his agency confirmed Thursday on social media. Glushon Sports Management said on Twitter and Instagram that Horford's new deal will start in 2023-24 and run through the 2023-25 season. He will make $26.5 million this season. Advertisement

Horford, 36, has averaged 10.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in 18 starts so far this season He averaged 12 points, 9.3 rebounds 3.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per game in 23 starts last postseason.

Horford averaged 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 69 starts last year, his first season with the Celtics. The 16-year veteran joined the Celtics in a 2021 trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Horford averaged 13.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game over his first 968 career appearances. He earned five All-Star selections and was an All-NBA selection in 2010-11.

The Celtics (18-4) will host the Miami Heat (10-12) at 7:30 p.m. EST Friday in Boston.