Former Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker (C) is expected to sign this week with the Dallas Mavericks. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The Dallas Mavericks are expected to sign four-time All-Star guard Kemba Walker. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and NBA reporter Marc Stein on Monday morning that the Mavericks are close to a deal with the 11-year veteran. Walker, 32, averaged a career-low 11.6 points 3.5 assists and 3 rebounds per game last season and was waived in October by the Detroit Pistons. Advertisement

Walker averaged 19.5 points, 5.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 741 career appearances. The No. 9 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft spent his first eight seasons with the Charlotte Hornets.

The Hornets traded Walker to the Boston Celtics in 2019. The Celtics traded Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2021.

The Thunder waived Walker two months later. He signed that same off-season with the New York Knicks, who then traded Walker to the Pistons in July.

Walker scored a career-high 25.6 points per game in 2018-19 for the Hornets. He averaged at least 20 points per game from 2015-16 through 2019-20.

Advertisement

The Mavericks (9-10) will host the Golden State Warriors (11-10) at 7:30 p.m. EST Tuesday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.