NBA
Nov. 14, 2022 / 7:51 AM

Joel Embiid pours in career-high 59 points, leads 76ers past Jazz

By Alex Butler
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid scored 26 of his team's final 27 points in a win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday in Philadelphia. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9a39f8f396b489cbbc58f2212d1fdfa9/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Star center Joel Embiid logged a career-high 59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocks to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz in Philadelphia.

Embiid made 19 of 28 shots and 20 free throws in the win Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center. He is the first player since blocks started being tracked (1973) to total at least 50 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five blocks in a single game.

"I like when I get challenged," Embiid told NBC Sports Philadelphia in a postgame interview. "That helped me a lot. I'm ready to go."

Embiid is now averaging a career-high 32.3 points per game, which is tied with Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum for the third-most in the league. Luka Doncic (34.3) of the Dallas Mavericks and Stephen Curry (32.8) of the Golden State Warriors are averaging the most and second-most points per game, respectively.

Embiid scored 13 points in the first quarter of Sunday's win, but the Jazz took a 30-26 lead into the second. The Jazz also outscored the 76ers 27-25 over the next 12 minutes and led 57-51 at halftime.

The 76ers outscored the Jazz 27-21 in the third. Embiid then erupted for 26 points, five blocks and three rebounds and the 76ers outscored the Jazz 27-20 over the final 12 minutes to secure the victory.

76ers guard Tyrese Maxey totaled 18 points in the win. Malik Beasley scored a team-high 18 points off the Jazz bench. Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen totaled 15 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

The Jazz (10-5) will host the New York Knicks (6-7) at 9 p.m. EST Tuesday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The 76ers (7-7) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (10-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Wells Fargo Center.

