LeBron James injures leg in Lakers loss to Clippers

Los Angeles forward LeBron James scored 30 points in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Star forward LeBron James sustained a leg injury in the Los Angeles Lakers' recent loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Lakers announced. James sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of the 114-101 setback Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. He told reporters at his postgame news conference that he felt a "spasm or strain" in the groin area and will get further examinations Thursday in Los Angeles. Advertisement

James appeared to sustained the injury when he attempted a layup and was fouled midway through the fourth quarter. He went to the locker room with 5:41 remaining and did not return.

"I didn't do anything extraneous on the play," James said. "Just when I landed, I felt a little spasm or strain in my groin. So immediately I had to come out after that on the next play down when I went to the free throw line."

James also sustained a groin injury in 2018-19. That injury, which was deemed a tear, resulted in a 17 game absence. James said his injury Wednesday is not "as bad." He also said he could play Friday after he received treatment for the injury.

James scored 30 points and logged eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in Wednesday's loss.

The 18-time All-Star, four-time NBA MVP and four-time champion is averaging 24.9 points this season, his lowest total since his 2003-2004 rookie campaign. James also is averaging 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game this season.

He averaged 30.3 points per game, the second-highest total of his career, in 2021-22.

The Lakers (2-9) will host the Sacramento Kings (4-6) at 10:30 p.m. EST Friday at Crypto.com Arena.

