Nuggets' Jamal Murray completes blind, one-handed, reverse dunk

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray scored 14 points in the fourth quarter of a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday in Oklahoma City. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Jamal Murray completed one of the most impressive dunks of the young NBA season when he took flight for a blind, one-handed, reverse slam in a Denver Nuggets win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The play came in the fourth quarter of the 122-110 victory Thursday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Advertisement

Murray held the ball between halfcourt and the 3-point arc at the start of the high-flying sequence. The Nuggets guard dribbled closer to the basket with about 11 minutes remaining. He then dribbled left, using a screen to clear one defender. Murray then exploded into the paint, put the ball in his right hand and took flight.

Thunder forward Darius Bazley jumped between Murray and the rim and raised both arms to attempt to defend the shot. Murray then turned his body and used his right hand to dunk the ball over the 6-foot-9 forward while his back was to the rim.

Murray also was fouled on the play. He made the resulting free throw to complete the 3-point sequence. He totaled 14 points in the fourth quarter.

"I think they messed up the [defensive] switch," Murray told reporters, when asked about the dunk. "I just drove hard and saw that Bazley was the lone man. I went up to reverse dunk it. As soon as I tried, I got contact and tried to flush it in."

Murray totaled 24 points and made four 3-pointers in nearly 36 minutes of action. Forward Aaron Gordon scored a team-high 27 points in the win. Star center Nikola Jokic totaled 14 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds for the Nuggets.

DUNK OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/zBBSiyHZlF— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 4, 2022

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander totaled a game-high 37 points in the loss. Forward Luguentz Dort totaled 19 points in the loss.

The Nuggets (5-3) will host the San Antonio Spurs (5-3) at 9 p.m. EDT Saturday at Ball Arena in Denver. The Thunder (4-4) will battle the Milwaukee Bucks (7-0) at 8 p.m. Friday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.