Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Nov. 4, 2022 / 9:31 AM

Nets' Kyrie Irving 'deeply sorry' for hurting Jewish community

By Alex Butler
The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving (L) for at least five games on Thursday after the Nets guard posted a link to an anti-Semitic film and refused to condemn or acknowledge the hateful material in the film. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/357011ee5bf8a7c2d07d9bd131cbda22/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving (L) for at least five games on Thursday after the Nets guard posted a link to an anti-Semitic film and refused to condemn or acknowledge the hateful material in the film. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving said he is "deeply sorry" for hurting the Jewish community a week after he posted a link to an anti-Semitic film on Twitter and hours after he was suspended for at least five games.

Irving posted his apology Thursday night on Instagram. The Nets said earlier Thursday they were "dismayed" that Irving refused to "unequivocally say he has no anti-Semitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film."

Advertisement

The team suspended the All-Star, without pay.

Irving met with the media several times since he posted the link, which was deleted Sunday. He did not apologize or condemn the anti-Semetic content in the film in any of those media sessions.

RELATED Nuggets' Jamal Murray completes blind, one-handed, reverse dunk

"I am grateful to have a big platform to share knowledge and I want to move forward by having an open dialogue to learn more and grow from this," Irving wrote Thursday night on Instagram. "To all Jewish families and communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize.

Advertisement

"I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish brothers and sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the documentary."
Advertisement

Irving, the Nets and the Anti-Defamation League released a joint statement Wednesday to address the situation. Irving said he opposed "all forms of hatred and oppression" in that statement. He also said he took "responsibility" for the Twitter post. That joint statement said Irving and the Nets each would donate $500,000 to the Anti-Defamation League.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt called Irving's suspension "well deserved" and tweeted Thursday night that the ADL would "not accept" the Nets star's $500,000 donation.

"I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against anti-Semitism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the documentary I agreed with and disagreed with," Irving wrote Thursday on Instagram.

"I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all. I am no different than any other human being. I am a seeker of truth and knowledge, and I know who I am."

Advertisement

The Nets (2-6) will face the Washington Wizards (4-4) at 7 p.m. EDT Friday at Capital One Arena in Washington. Irving's suspension could keep him out of the Nets lineup until a Nov. 13 meeting with the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles.

Read More

Nets' Kyrie Irving takes 'responsibility' for promoting anti-Semitic movie, donates $500K Brooklyn Nets fire coach Steve Nash

Latest Headlines

Nuggets' Jamal Murray completes blind, one-handed, reverse dunk
NBA // 2 hours ago
Nuggets' Jamal Murray completes blind, one-handed, reverse dunk
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Jamal Murray completed one of the most impressive dunks of the young NBA season when he took flight for a blind, one-handed, reverse slam in a Denver Nuggets win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving without pay after antisemitism controversy
NBA // 13 hours ago
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving without pay after antisemitism controversy
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets announced Thursday that Kyrie Irving would be suspended for at least five games after he chose not to apologize for posting a link to a film that has been viewed as antisemitic.
Nets' Kyrie Irving takes 'responsibility' for promoting anti-Semitic movie, donates $500K
NBA // 1 day ago
Nets' Kyrie Irving takes 'responsibility' for promoting anti-Semitic movie, donates $500K
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Kyrie Irving said he takes "responsibility" for a Twitter post's "negative impact" on the Jewish community, he opposes "hatred" and donated $500,000 after he promoted an anti-Semitic film on the social media platform.
Brooklyn Nets fire coach Steve Nash
NBA // 2 days ago
Brooklyn Nets fire coach Steve Nash
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets fired coach Steve Nash after a 2-5 start to the 2022-23 NBA campaign, the team announced Tuesday.
NBA denounces hate speech amid Kyrie Irving 'antisemitism' controversy
NBA // 5 days ago
NBA denounces hate speech amid Kyrie Irving 'antisemitism' controversy
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The NBA released a statement Saturday denouncing hate speech after Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets appeared to promote a film that has been described as antisemitic.
Mavericks' Luka Doncic uses 'fun' to propel 41-point triple-double, win over Nets
NBA // 1 week ago
Mavericks' Luka Doncic uses 'fun' to propel 41-point triple-double, win over Nets
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Luka Doncic performed a 41-point, 14-assist, 11-rebound triple-double to help the Dallas Mavericks overcome terrific efforts from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and beat the Brooklyn Nets to move to 2-2 on the season.
Antetokounmpo, Bucks beat Nets, coach Nash ejected for first time
NBA // 1 week ago
Antetokounmpo, Bucks beat Nets, coach Nash ejected for first time
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points to pace a win over the Brooklyn Nets and extend the Milwaukee Bucks' undefeated run to start the 2022 season. Steve Nash received his first career ejection as a coach in the loss.
Lakers shooting woes continue, Westbrook benched late in loss to Trail Blazers
NBA // 1 week ago
Lakers shooting woes continue, Westbrook benched late in loss to Trail Blazers
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers' shooting struggles continued, with guard Russell Westbrook and teammates making just 6 of 33 three-point attempts in a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Rockets sign guard Kevin Porter Jr. to $82.5M extension
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Rockets sign guard Kevin Porter Jr. to $82.5M extension
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Houston Rockets signed Kevin Porter Jr. to a four-year, $82.5 million extension Monday, keeping the guard under contract through the 2026-27 season.
Pelicans' Zion Williamson tweaks ankle, day-to-day for return
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Pelicans' Zion Williamson tweaks ankle, day-to-day for return
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson injured his ankle and is designated as day-to-day for a return, coach Willie Green told reporters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

World Series: Pena, Altuve lead Astros over Phillies in Game 5
World Series: Pena, Altuve lead Astros over Phillies in Game 5
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 9
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 9
Fantasy football: Hardman among must-start wide receivers for Week 9
Fantasy football: Hardman among must-start wide receivers for Week 9
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 9
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 9
Nets' Kyrie Irving takes 'responsibility' for promoting anti-Semitic movie, donates $500K
Nets' Kyrie Irving takes 'responsibility' for promoting anti-Semitic movie, donates $500K
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement