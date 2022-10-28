Trending
NBA
Oct. 28, 2022 / 8:46 AM

Mavericks' Luka Doncic uses 'fun' to propel 41-point triple-double, win over Nets

By Alex Butler
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (L) scored a game-high 41 points in a win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday in Brooklyn. Photo by Jason Szenes/EPA-EFE
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Luka Doncic performed a 41-point, 14-assist, 11-rebound triple-double to help the Dallas Mavericks overcome terrific efforts from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and beat the Brooklyn Nets to move to 2-2 on the season.

Doncic made 14 of 28 shots from the field to secure the 129-125 victory Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Irving scored 39 points for the Nets. Durant scored 37 in the loss.

''It's fun, especially when you win," Doncic told reporters. "But during the game, I just have fun. Sometimes, that's the key to my game."

The Mavericks made 50.6% of their shots and were 20 of 40 from 3-point range. The Nets made 46.2% of their shots and were 12 of 35 from downtown.

RELATED Rockets sign guard Kevin Porter Jr. to $82.5M extension

"We had some good looks and very makeable shots," Irving told reporters. "We have to live with the results. ... We did some good things, but it just wasn't good enough."

The game featured 15 lead changes and was tied 13 times. Doncic scored 13 over the first 12 minutes to help the Mavericks take a 30-23 lead into the second quarter. The Nets outscored the Mavericks 36-31 over the next 12 minutes to cut the deficit to two points at halftime.

The Nets went on an 8-0 run to start the third and held the lead for most of that quarter. The Mavericks ended the quarter on an 8-2 run to take a 90-84 edge into the fourth.

RELATED NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor

The Nets outscored the Mavericks 28-22 down the stretch in regulation to force overtime. Durant made a game-tying dunk with 8.8 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Mavericks started overtime with an 11-2 run. The Nets then used a 9-3 run and cut the deficit to three points with 16.5 seconds remaining, but veteran forward Reggie Bullock made 1 of 2 free-throw attempts on the next possession to add insurance to the Mavericks' lead.

Durant missed a 26-foot 3-point attempt on the final possession, which was followed by another miss from teammate Royce O'Neale.

RELATED Pelicans' Zion Williamson tweaks ankle, day-to-day for return

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 18 points off the Mavericks bench in the victory. Maxi Kleber, Christian Wood and Josh Green also chipped in 15, 11 and 10 points, respectively, off the Mavericks bench.

The Nets (1-4) will host the Indiana Pacers (1-4) at 7:30 p.m. EDT Saturday in Brooklyn. The Mavericks will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-3) at 9 p.m. EDT Saturday in Dallas.
