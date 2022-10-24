Trending
Oct. 24, 2022 / 10:18 AM

Lakers shooting woes continue, Westbrook benched late in loss to Trail Blazers

By Alex Butler
1/5
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook attempts a 3-pointer against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/446b445a5a6379ab2ed7b4dd42c91b59/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers' shooting struggles continued, with guard Russell Westbrook and teammates making just 6 of 33 three-point attempts in a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Westbrook was 0 for 3 from 3-point range and 4 of 15 overall in the 106-104 setback Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Lakers coach Darvin Ham opted to bench the veteran guard for a long stretch in the second half and for the final two possessions of the night.

"We don't have time for feelings or people being in their feelings," Ham told reporters, according to ESPN. "Like, we're trying to turn this thing around.

"For one person to be in their feelings about when and where and how they should be in the game, I don't have any time for that."

The Lakers are 0-3 and shooting a league-worst 21.2% from 3-point range.

They held a 102-95 lead with 1:56 remaining Sunday in Los Angeles. The Blazers then went on a 9-0 run to take a 104-102 lead. Ham then opted to bench Westbrook, who was 0 for 2 in the fourth quarter, with 12.4 seconds remaining.

LeBron James tied the score with a dunk for the Lakers less than five seconds later. Blazers forward Jerami made a go-ahead layup with three seconds left. James missed an 18-foot shot with less than a second remaining, resulting in the setback.

RELATED NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor

James led the Lakers with 31 points. He made 12 of 22 shot attempts, but just 2 of 9 3-point attempts. Lakers forward Anthony Davis chipped in 22 points and 10 rebounds. Westbrook totaled 10 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Blazers guard Damian Lillard scored a game-high 41 points. He made six 3-pointers in the victory.

Westbrook told reporters he wasn't "totally sure" what happened in the Lakers loss.

RELATED Pelicans' Zion Williamson tweaks ankle, day-to-day for return

"We are just trying to figure it out," Westbrook said.

The Lakers went on an 11-2 run after Westbrook was taken out of the game in the third quarter. They outscored the Blazers 25-16 over a 10:51 stretch when he was on the bench in the second half.

James refused to criticize Westbrook when he was asked about his performance in his postgame news conference.

"I feel like this is an interview of trying to set me up to say something," James told reporters. "I can tell you guys [reporters] are in the whole Russell Westbrook category right now.

"I don't like to lose. I hate to lose at anything. I don't care what happens throughout the course of my season or throughout the course of my career, I hate to lose. And especially the way we had this game. But give credit to Portland."

The Lakers will battle the Denver Nuggets (2-1) at 10 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Denver.

Moments from LeBron James' career

St. Vincent-St. Mary High School senior LeBron James (L) drives around a Zanesvuille defender in Akron, Ohio, on February 14, 2003. James is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. A couple months later, the Cleveland Cavaliers coach was suspended because James worked out with the team before he graduated from high school. Photo by Tom Cammett/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

