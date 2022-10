Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. joined the team in a 2021 trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Houston Rockets signed Kevin Porter Jr. to a four-year, $82.5 million extension Monday, keeping the guard under contract through the 2026-27 season. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Houston Chronicle about the terms. The Rockets also announced the multi-year extension, but did not provide details about the contract.

"We value the player and the person that Scoot is becoming and are eager to invest in him and his journey," Rockets general manager Rafael Stone said in a news release.

"He's expressed how happy he is to be with this organization and has shown his commitment to putting in the work both on and off the court. We are excited for the opportunity to continue to build something special with him."

Porter entered the league as the No. 30 overall pick by the Cleveland Cavalier sin the 2019 NBA Draft. The Rockets then traded for Porter on Jan. 22, 2021.

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 15.6 points, 6.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game in 61 starts last season. Porter averaged a career-high 16.6 points per game in 26 appearances in 2020-21.

The Rockets will face the Atlanta Hawks in their season opener at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Wednesday in Houston.