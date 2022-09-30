Celtics, Blake Griffin agree to one-year deal

1/5

Former Brooklyn Nets forward-center Blake Griffin (L) will provide depth for the Boston Celtics in 2022-23 as center Robert Williams III recovers from knee surgery. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The Boston Celtics and veteran forward-center Blake Griffin agreed to a one-year, fully guaranteed contract Friday morning. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and MassLive about the agreement. Advertisement

Griffin, 33, averaged a career-low 6.4 points per game in 56 appearances last season for the Brooklyn Nets. The six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA selection joined the Nets in 2021 as a free agent. He was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Detroit Pistons in 2018.

Griffin, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, averaged 19.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game over his previous 12 seasons. He averaged a career-high 24.5 points per game in 2018-19 for the Pistons.

The veteran center-forward will provide depth for the Celtics, who just lost center Robert Williams III for several weeks as he recovers from knee surgery. Griffin also has struggled with knee injuries throughout his career.

The Celtics will host the Charlotte Hornets in a preseason game at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at TD Garden in Boston.