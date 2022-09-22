Bulls' Lonzo Ball to undergo knee surgery

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will undergo his second left knee surgery since January next Wednesday in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball will undergo left knee surgery and be reevaluated in four to six weeks, the team announced. The Bulls said Wednesday that Ball is set to have surgery next Wednesday in Los Angeles. Advertisement

He hasn't played since Jan. 14. He underwent surgery Jan. 28 to address a meniscus injury in the same knee. The Bulls said his Wednesday surgery will be an arthroscopic debridement, a procedure to remove bits of cartilage and tissues in the area, which reduces pain and improves movement.

Ball, 24, averaged 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and a career-high 1.8 steals per game last season. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft averaged a career-high 14.6 points per game in 55 starts in 2020-21.

He averaged 11.9 points, 6.2 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game through his first five NBA seasons.

Ball is set to receive a $19.5 million salary this season. The Bulls will host the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason game at 9:30 p.m. EDT Oct. 4 in Chicago. They will start the regular season with a game against the Miami Heat on Oct. 19 in Miami.