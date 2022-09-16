Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Sept. 16, 2022 / 7:46 AM

Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance' Bulls jersey sells for record $10.1M

By Alex Butler
1/5
Michael Jordan's "Last Dance" jersey sold Thursday in Sotheby's auction. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/18e6550d3b9f399f85b53143ee2e852a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Michael Jordan's "Last Dance" jersey sold Thursday in Sotheby's auction. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls jersey from Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals sold for a record $10.1 million at auction, Sotheby's announced.

The jersey, which is mostly red with black writing outlined in white, sold Thursday in the auction house's organized sale. Sotheby's said in August that the jersey was expected to sell for $3 million to $5 million.

Advertisement

It's actual sale price set a record for the most expensive piece of game-worn sports memorabilia.

Bidding started Sept. 6 for the jersey, which Jordan could be seen wearing in the recent documentary The Last Dance. The jersey fetched 20 bids.

RELATED Michael Jordan jersey from 1998 NBA Finals could bring up to $5M at auction

Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance' jersey and more go up for auction

Michael Jordan's "Last Dance" Jersey is on display, along with other Iconic Sports Player Memorabilia at Sotheby's on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 ,in New York City. Jordan's game-worn Bulls jersey from Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals is featured in Sotheby's online auction. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

"In the weeks since we announced the auction, there's been palpable excitement from not only sports fans, but collectors alike who are eager to own a rarified piece of history," Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectables, said in a news release.

"Yet again, today's record-breaking result, with an astounding 20 bids, solidifies Michael Jordan as the undisputed GOAT, proving his name and incomparable legacy is just as relevant as it was nearly 25 years ago."

Advertisement

Jordan averaged a league-high 32.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.8 steals per game in 1997-98. He went on to win his sixth -- and final -- championship and NBA Finals MVP honors that postseason.

The Utah Jazz beat Jordan's Bulls 88-85 in Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals. Jordan scored a game-high 33 points in the overtime loss. He averaged 33.5 points per game, the most for any player, in the six-game series.

RELATED Unused ticket to Michael Jordan's debut game sells for $468,000

Read More

Dolphins' Tagovailoa, Hill compare connection to Bulls' Jordan, Rodman

Latest Headlines

Cavaliers trade for Jazz star Donovan Mitchell
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Cavaliers trade for Jazz star Donovan Mitchell
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell will take his basketball talents from Salt Lake City to Cleveland, after the Utah Jazz agreed to trade the veteran guard to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Thunder's Chet Holmgren, No. 2 NBA Draft pick, sustains season-ending injury
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Thunder's Chet Holmgren, No. 2 NBA Draft pick, sustains season-ending injury
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Oklahoma City Thunder forward/center Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, sustained a foot injury and will miss his entire rookie season, the team announced Thursday.
Lakers to trade for Jazz G Patrick Beverley
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Lakers to trade for Jazz G Patrick Beverley
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers are finalizing a trade for Utah Jazz forward Patrick Beverley.
Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James agree to extension worth almost $100 million
NBA // 4 weeks ago
Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James agree to extension worth almost $100 million
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers and superstar LeBron James have agreed to terms on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension, James' agency announced.
Bronny James, LeBron's 17-year-old son, completes impressive dunk in Paris
NBA // 1 month ago
Bronny James, LeBron's 17-year-old son, completes impressive dunk in Paris
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Bronny James, the 17-year-old son of NBA star LeBron James, showed off a bit of his repertoire in a recent select basketball tournament, rising above a defender for an impressive one-handed dunk.
Liz Cambage to 'step away' from WNBA for 'healing, personal growth'
NBA // 1 month ago
Liz Cambage to 'step away' from WNBA for 'healing, personal growth'
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Four-time All-Star Liz Cambage will "step away" from the WNBA so she can focus on healing and personal growth, she announced Monday on Instagram.
NBA to retire Celtics legend Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey
NBA // 1 month ago
NBA to retire Celtics legend Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The NBA will permanently retire Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey throughout the league, the National Basketball Players Association and league announced. Russell died July 31 at 88 years old.
Michael Jordan jersey from 1998 NBA Finals could bring up to $5M at auction
NBA // 1 month ago
Michael Jordan jersey from 1998 NBA Finals could bring up to $5M at auction
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Chicago Bulls jersey worn by Michael Jordan in Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals is expected to sell for $3 million to $5 million at auction, Sotheby's announced Wednesday.
Nets owner supports staff amid Kevin Durant trade demand
NBA // 1 month ago
Nets owner supports staff amid Kevin Durant trade demand
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai voiced support for the team's front office and coaching staff amid trade demands from Kevin Durant and a reported ultimatum the star player issued in order for him to stay with the team.
Hawks' Murray dunks on Magic's Banchero, fuels social media feud
NBA // 1 month ago
Hawks' Murray dunks on Magic's Banchero, fuels social media feud
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray took flight for an impressive dunk on Orlando Magic rookie Palo Banchero at a recent pro-am game, sparking a social media scuffle between the basketball stars.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for Week 2
Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for Week 2
Fantasy football: Kamara among five running backs to avoid in Week 2
Fantasy football: Kamara among five running backs to avoid in Week 2
Fantasy football: Four must-start NFL tight ends for Week 2
Fantasy football: Four must-start NFL tight ends for Week 2
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. swats 100th homer, sets Blue Jays record
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. swats 100th homer, sets Blue Jays record
Fantasy football: St. Brown, Robinson among must-start wide receivers for Week 2
Fantasy football: St. Brown, Robinson among must-start wide receivers for Week 2
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement