Cavaliers trade for Jazz star Donovan Mitchell

All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell (L), who spent his first five seasons with the Utah Jazz, is set to join fellow All-Star guard Darius Garland on the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2022-23. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell will take his basketball talents from Salt Lake City to Cleveland, after the Utah Jazz agreed to trade the veteran guard to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and Yahoo Sports about the swap Thursday night. The Cavaliers will send the Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, wing Ochai Agbaji, guard Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round draft picks and two pick swaps in 2026 and 2028. Advertisement

Sources also said that Sexton will sign a four-year, $72 million deal with the Cavaliers as part of a sign-and-trade to the Jazz.

Mitchell, 25, averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and a career-high 5.4 assists in 67 starts last season for the Jazz. The five-year veteran averaged 23.9 points, 4.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds over his first 345 NBA appearances.

Mitchell is set to make $30.3 million in 2022-23. He is under contract through 2024-25, with a player option of $37 million in 2025-26.

He is now set to join two fellow All-Stars -- Cavaliers guard Darius Garland and center Jarrett Allen. Garland and Mitchell referenced the trade Thursday night in a Twitter interaction.

Sexton, 23, averaged 16 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 11 games last season. He missed the majority of the campaign due toa. torn meniscus. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft averaged 24.3 points per game in 2020-21.

Markkanen, 25, averaged 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game last season for the Cavaliers. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He is signed through 2024-25.

The Cavaliers selected Agbaji, 22, as the No. 14 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The former Kansas star was the helped lead the Jayhawks to the 2022 national title. The consensus All-American was the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

The Cavaliers will face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. EDT Oct. 5 in Philadelphia. They will face the Toronto Raptors in their season opener Oct. 19 in Toronto.