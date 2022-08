1/5

Veteran guard Patrick Beverley (C) spent last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers are finalizing a trade for Utah Jazz forward Patrick Beverley. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday night that the Lakers will send the Jazz forward Stanley Johnson and guard Talen Horton-Tucker in the swap. Advertisement

Beverley, a 10-year veteran, averaged 9.2 points, 4.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 58 games last season for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves traded the three-time All-Defensive Team selection to the Jazz in July as part of their deal to acquire All-Star center Rudy Gobert.

Beverley, 34, is set to make $13 million this season and hit free agency next off-season.

Johnson averaged 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in 48 appearances last season for the Lakers. The seven-year veteran also is set to hit free agency next off-season. Johnson, 26, entered the league as the No. 8 overall pick by the Detroit Pistons in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Horton-Tucker, 21, was a second-round pick by the Lakers in the 2019 NBA Draft. He averaged a career-high 10 points per game last season. The three-year veteran is signed through 2022-23, but his deal features a player option for 2023-24.

The Lakers will host the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game Oct. 3 at Crypto.com Arena. They will battle the Golden State Warriors in their season opener Oct. 18 at Chase Center in San Francisco.