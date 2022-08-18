Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Aug. 18, 2022 / 7:16 AM

Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James agree to extension worth almost $100 million

By Alex Butler
1/5
Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James agree to extension worth almost $100 million
The value of LeBron James' new deal can rise to $111 million if the NBA's salary cap rises substantially higher in 2023-24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers and superstar LeBron James have agreed to terms on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension, James' agency announced.

The pact includes a player option for the 2024-25 season. James is now the highest-earning player in NBA history, with $532 million in career guaranteed money.

Advertisement

"Congrats, 'King James' on your 2-year, $97.1M extension and becoming the highest-paid player in the history of the NBA," Klutch Sports Group wrote Wednesday night on social media.

James was set to make $44.5 million on the final year of his previous contract. The value of his new deal can rise to $111 million if the NBA's salary cap rises substantially higher in 2023-24.

The 18-time All-Star, 18-time All-NBA selection, four-time NBA MVP and four-time NBA champion averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game last season,

James, 37, has averaged 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game over his decorated NBA tenure. The 6-foot-9 forward/guard is set to make $46.6 million in 2023-24. His player option is worth more than $50 million in 2024-25.

Advertisement

The Lakers are scheduled to host the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game Oct. 3 in Los Angeles. They will battle the Golden State Warriors in their regular-season opener Oct. 18 at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Moments from LeBron James' career

St. Vincent-St. Mary High School senior LeBron James (L) drives around a Zanesvuille defender in Akron, Ohio, on February 14, 2003. James is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. A couple months later, the Cleveland Cavaliers coach was suspended because James worked out with the team before he graduated from high school. Photo by Tom Cammett/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Bronny James, LeBron's 17-year-old son, completes impressive dunk in Paris Adele on boyfriend Rich Paul: 'I've never been in love like this' Rare LeBron James Triple Logoman card could bring millions at auction

Latest Headlines

Bronny James, LeBron's 17-year-old son, completes impressive dunk in Paris
NBA // 2 days ago
Bronny James, LeBron's 17-year-old son, completes impressive dunk in Paris
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Bronny James, the 17-year-old son of NBA star LeBron James, showed off a bit of his repertoire in a recent select basketball tournament, rising above a defender for an impressive one-handed dunk.
Liz Cambage to 'step away' from WNBA for 'healing, personal growth'
NBA // 2 days ago
Liz Cambage to 'step away' from WNBA for 'healing, personal growth'
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Four-time All-Star Liz Cambage will "step away" from the WNBA so she can focus on healing and personal growth, she announced Monday on Instagram.
NBA to retire Celtics legend Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey
NBA // 6 days ago
NBA to retire Celtics legend Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The NBA will permanently retire Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey throughout the league, the National Basketball Players Association and league announced. Russell died July 31 at 88 years old.
Michael Jordan jersey from 1998 NBA Finals could bring up to $5M at auction
NBA // 1 week ago
Michael Jordan jersey from 1998 NBA Finals could bring up to $5M at auction
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Chicago Bulls jersey worn by Michael Jordan in Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals is expected to sell for $3 million to $5 million at auction, Sotheby's announced Wednesday.
Nets owner supports staff amid Kevin Durant trade demand
NBA // 1 week ago
Nets owner supports staff amid Kevin Durant trade demand
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai voiced support for the team's front office and coaching staff amid trade demands from Kevin Durant and a reported ultimatum the star player issued in order for him to stay with the team.
Hawks' Murray dunks on Magic's Banchero, fuels social media feud
NBA // 1 week ago
Hawks' Murray dunks on Magic's Banchero, fuels social media feud
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray took flight for an impressive dunk on Orlando Magic rookie Palo Banchero at a recent pro-am game, sparking a social media scuffle between the basketball stars.
Aces claim WNBA's Commissioner's Cup, players awarded $30,000
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Aces claim WNBA's Commissioner's Cup, players awarded $30,000
July 27 (UPI) -- Guard Kelsey Plum scored a game-high 24 points and center A'ja Wilson chipped in 17 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Las Vegas Aces over the Chicago Sky in the 2022 WNBA Commissioner's Cup title game.
James Harden, 76ers agree to $68.6M extension
NBA // 4 weeks ago
James Harden, 76ers agree to $68.6M extension
July 21 (UPI) -- James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers agreed to a two-year, $68.6 million contract extension.
Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges charged with 3 felonies for alleged domestic abuse
NBA // 4 weeks ago
Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges charged with 3 felonies for alleged domestic abuse
July 20 (UPI) -- Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges faces two felony charges of child abuse and another felony count of injuring a child's parent, Los Angeles County district attorney George Gascon has announced.
Charles Barkley plans to meet with LIV Golf for media role
NBA // 1 month ago
Charles Barkley plans to meet with LIV Golf for media role
July 15 (UPI) -- NBA legend Charles Barkley plans to meet with representatives from the LIV Golf Invitational Series about a potential media role, he said in a recent interview.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

LIV Golf's Patrick Reed files $750M defamation suit against Golf Channel, commentator
LIV Golf's Patrick Reed files $750M defamation suit against Golf Channel, commentator
Patriots, Panthers fight at practice after hit on McCaffrey
Patriots, Panthers fight at practice after hit on McCaffrey
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro suspended for phone-losing slide vs. Diamondbacks
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro suspended for phone-losing slide vs. Diamondbacks
Chargers, safety Derwin James, agree to $76.4 million extension
Chargers, safety Derwin James, agree to $76.4 million extension
Fantasy football: Rodgers calls 50 catches apiece 'realistic' for RBs Jones, Dillon
Fantasy football: Rodgers calls 50 catches apiece 'realistic' for RBs Jones, Dillon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement