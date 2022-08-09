Nets owner supports staff amid Kevin Durant trade demand

1/6

Kevin Durant requested a trade this off-season from the Brooklyn Nets. File Photo by Jason Szenes/EPA-EFE

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai voiced support for the team's front office and coaching staff amid trade demands from Kevin Durant and a reported ultimatum the star player issued in order for him to stay with the team. Sources told The Athletic, ESPN and the New York Post on Monday that Durant told Tsai that the Nets need to choose between keeping him or keeping general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash. Advertisement

"Our front office and coaching staff have my support," Tsai tweeted Monday. "We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets."

Durant requested a trade earlier this off-season and confirmed that motive when he met with Tsai last weekend. He signed a four-year, $189 million contract with the team last off-season.

Durant, 33, averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game in 55 starts last season for the Nets. He joined the franchise in a 2019 trade from the Golden State Warriors. He is set to make a $44.1 million salary next season.

Nash owns a 92-62 record in two seasons as Nets coach. He led the team to a 7-9 record in 16 playoff appearances. The Nets hired Marks in 2016.

The Nets have had contact with several teams in regard to a potential trade of Durant. The Boston Celtics, Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors are among the teams that have been linked to the Nets star.

Training camps open in late September. The Nets start their preseason schedule with a game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 3 in Brooklyn.