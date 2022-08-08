Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Aug. 8, 2022 / 10:16 AM

Hawks' Murray dunks on Magic's Banchero, fuels social media feud

By Alex Butler
Hawks' Murray dunks on Magic's Banchero, fuels social media feud
NBA veteran Dejounte Murray (L) told Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero that he needs to "stay humble" after the two recently competed in an off-season tournament. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray took flight for an impressive dunk on Orlando Magic rookie Palo Banchero at a recent pro-am game, sparking a social media scuffle between the basketball stars.

Murray produced the highlight-reel basket at the Zeke-End pro-am basketball tournament Sunday in Tacoma, Wash.

Advertisement

The six-year veteran caught a pass at the top of the 3-point arc to star the play. He then dribbled into the paint, where he met Banchero.

The Magic rookie faced up against Murray, who used a ball fake to make the defender jump. Murray then wrapped his arms behind Banchero, while holding the ball, to simulate a passing motion.

RELATED NBA star Tobias Harris marries at New York wedding

The move fooled Banchero, who took his eyes off Murray. The Hawks guard used the space created from the defensive lapse to toss the ball off the backboard.

He then jumped, caught the ball and slammed it through the rim with one hand. He screamed in Banchero's face and threw the ball at the rookie at the end of the play.

"Welcome to the big leagues," Murray wrote on Instagram Sunday night. "Disrespectful they said. Yeah, I know!"

Advertisement

Banchero responded by sharing Murray's video of the play on his Instagram story.

"Unfollowed me on the 'Gram and everything," Banchero wrote. "It must be personal huh? That's fine, just make sure you guard up next time and stop sending doubles [double teams] family."

Murray responded by telling the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to "stay humble."

RELATED James Harden, 76ers agree to $68.6M extension

"You tried to flex that No. 1 pick [expletive] on me when I've been rooting for you [since] you were a kid asking to rebound for me," Murray wrote.

"Don't get on this internet saying nothing. You changed from the humble kid you always were and I stand on real [expletive] and you know. You made it and changed and I lost all respect. Stay humble. This lif you in now is real and ain't no joke. I still wanna see you win cause that's who I am."

Banchero responded with a final message and said he is the "same humble kid."

"Always vouched for you bro, don't switch the narrative now for the internet," Banchero wrote.

Murray, 25, averaged a career-high 21.1 points, 9.2 assists, 8.3 rebounds and a league-best 2.0 steals per game last season for the San Antonio Spurs. The All-Star point guard joined the Hawks in an off-season trade.

Advertisement

Banchero, 19, averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in his lone season at Duke. The All-American helped the Blue Devils reach the Final Four, where they lost to rival North Carolina.

The Magic will face the Spurs in a preseason game Oct. 6 in San Antonio. The Hawks will battle the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason game Oct. 14 in New Orleans.

Read More

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell dies at 88

Latest Headlines

Aces claim WNBA's Commissioner's Cup, players awarded $30,000
NBA // 1 week ago
Aces claim WNBA's Commissioner's Cup, players awarded $30,000
July 27 (UPI) -- Guard Kelsey Plum scored a game-high 24 points and center A'ja Wilson chipped in 17 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Las Vegas Aces over the Chicago Sky in the 2022 WNBA Commissioner's Cup title game.
James Harden, 76ers agree to $68.6M extension
NBA // 2 weeks ago
James Harden, 76ers agree to $68.6M extension
July 21 (UPI) -- James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers agreed to a two-year, $68.6 million contract extension.
Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges charged with 3 felonies for alleged domestic abuse
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges charged with 3 felonies for alleged domestic abuse
July 20 (UPI) -- Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges faces two felony charges of child abuse and another felony count of injuring a child's parent, Los Angeles County district attorney George Gascon has announced.
Charles Barkley plans to meet with LIV Golf for media role
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Charles Barkley plans to meet with LIV Golf for media role
July 15 (UPI) -- NBA legend Charles Barkley plans to meet with representatives from the LIV Golf Invitational Series about a potential media role, he said in a recent interview.
Suns match Pacers' $133M offer for C Deandre Ayton
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Suns match Pacers' $133M offer for C Deandre Ayton
July 15 (UPI) -- The Phoenix Suns matched the Indiana Pacers' $133 million offer sheet for Deandre Ayton, locking in the star center's return for the 2023 season.
Nuggets, Caldwell-Pope agree to $30M extension
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Nuggets, Caldwell-Pope agree to $30M extension
July 14 (UPI) -- The Denver Nuggets and veteran shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope agreed to terms on a two-year, $30 million contract extension, his agency announced.
Thunder's Chet Holmgren logs record rookie debut
NBA // 1 month ago
Thunder's Chet Holmgren logs record rookie debut
July 6 (UPI) -- New Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren produced a record-breaking performance in his NBA debut, with 23 points, seven rebounds and six blocks in a summer league win over the Utah Jazz.
Lakers, Thomas Bryant agree to one-year deal
NBA // 1 month ago
Lakers, Thomas Bryant agree to one-year deal
July 6 (UPI) -- Free agent center Thomas Bryant agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Dolphins' Tagovailoa, Hill compare connection to Bulls' Jordan, Rodman
NBA // 1 month ago
Dolphins' Tagovailoa, Hill compare connection to Bulls' Jordan, Rodman
July 1 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill used Chicago Bulls legends Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman to describe their new connection ahead of the 2022 NFL season.
Ja Morant, Grizzlies agree to contract worth up to $231 million
NBA // 1 month ago
Ja Morant, Grizzlies agree to contract worth up to $231 million
July 1 (UPI) -- All-Star point guard Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies agreed to a five-year extension worth up to $231 million.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Oklahoma football assistant Cale Gundy repeats 'shameful' word at team meeting, resigns
Oklahoma football assistant Cale Gundy repeats 'shameful' word at team meeting, resigns
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has tirade against umps after controversial winning run
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has tirade against umps after controversial winning run
Henry, Taylor, Ekeler top 2022 fantasy football running back rankings
Henry, Taylor, Ekeler top 2022 fantasy football running back rankings
Pro Football Hall of Fame inducts new members in 2022 class ceremony
Pro Football Hall of Fame inducts new members in 2022 class ceremony
Kareem Hunt returns to team drills after Browns deny trade request
Kareem Hunt returns to team drills after Browns deny trade request
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement