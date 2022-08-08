Hawks' Murray dunks on Magic's Banchero, fuels social media feud

NBA veteran Dejounte Murray (L) told Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero that he needs to "stay humble" after the two recently competed in an off-season tournament. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray took flight for an impressive dunk on Orlando Magic rookie Palo Banchero at a recent pro-am game, sparking a social media scuffle between the basketball stars. Murray produced the highlight-reel basket at the Zeke-End pro-am basketball tournament Sunday in Tacoma, Wash. Advertisement

The six-year veteran caught a pass at the top of the 3-point arc to star the play. He then dribbled into the paint, where he met Banchero.

The Magic rookie faced up against Murray, who used a ball fake to make the defender jump. Murray then wrapped his arms behind Banchero, while holding the ball, to simulate a passing motion.

The move fooled Banchero, who took his eyes off Murray. The Hawks guard used the space created from the defensive lapse to toss the ball off the backboard.

He then jumped, caught the ball and slammed it through the rim with one hand. He screamed in Banchero's face and threw the ball at the rookie at the end of the play.

"Welcome to the big leagues," Murray wrote on Instagram Sunday night. "Disrespectful they said. Yeah, I know!"

Banchero responded by sharing Murray's video of the play on his Instagram story.

"Unfollowed me on the 'Gram and everything," Banchero wrote. "It must be personal huh? That's fine, just make sure you guard up next time and stop sending doubles [double teams] family."

Murray responded by telling the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to "stay humble."

"You tried to flex that No. 1 pick [expletive] on me when I've been rooting for you [since] you were a kid asking to rebound for me," Murray wrote.

"Don't get on this internet saying nothing. You changed from the humble kid you always were and I stand on real [expletive] and you know. You made it and changed and I lost all respect. Stay humble. This lif you in now is real and ain't no joke. I still wanna see you win cause that's who I am."

Banchero responded with a final message and said he is the "same humble kid."

"Always vouched for you bro, don't switch the narrative now for the internet," Banchero wrote.

Murray, 25, averaged a career-high 21.1 points, 9.2 assists, 8.3 rebounds and a league-best 2.0 steals per game last season for the San Antonio Spurs. The All-Star point guard joined the Hawks in an off-season trade.

Banchero, 19, averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in his lone season at Duke. The All-American helped the Blue Devils reach the Final Four, where they lost to rival North Carolina.

The Magic will face the Spurs in a preseason game Oct. 6 in San Antonio. The Hawks will battle the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason game Oct. 14 in New Orleans.