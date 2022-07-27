Trending
NBA
July 27, 2022 / 7:38 AM

Aces claim WNBA's Commissioner's Cup, players awarded $30,000

By Alex Butler
Aces claim WNBA's Commissioner's Cup, players awarded $30,000
Kelsey Plum scored 12 of her game-high 24 points in the first quarter of the Las Vegas Aces' win over the Chicago Sky in the Commissioner's Cup title game Tuesday in Chicago. Photo by Lorie Shaull/Wikimedia Commons

July 27 (UPI) -- Guard Kelsey Plum scored a game-high 24 points and center A'ja Wilson chipped in 17 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Las Vegas Aces over the Chicago Sky in the 2022 WNBA Commissioner's Cup title game.

Aces guard Chelsea Gray, who totaled 19 points, five assists and four rebounds, was named the MVP for her role in the 93-83 victory Tuesday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Sky center Candace Parker recorded 20 points and 14 rebounds in the loss.

"She is the best point guard in the world," Plum told reporters, when asked about Gray. "She is the starting point guard on the Olympic team. She's an All-Star and an All-WNBA player.

"She is the clutchest player in the WNBA."

The Commissioner's Cup, an in-season tournament between all 12 WNBA teams, features a prize pool of $500,000. The Seattle Storm beat the Connecticut Sun in the first edition of the tournament in 2021. Each player from the winning team receivers $30,000, while the MVP earns an additional $5,000. Players from the second-place team earn $10,000.

The Aces opened the game on a 13-0 run and led the Sky 33-14 through the first quarter of Tuesday's finale. Plum scored a dozen points in the frame.

They carried a 48-34 edge into halftime. The Sky outscored the Aces by four in the third, which cut the lead to 70-60. Each team scored 23 points in the fourth. Parker scored 10 points in the final frame.

RELATED Brittney Griner presents medical cannabis certificate at Russian trial

The Sky, the WNBA's defending champions, own the best record in the league at 21-7. They will host the New York Liberty (10-17) at 8 p.m. EDT Friday at Wintrust Arena.

The Aces (20-8) will battle the Indiana Fever (5-25) at 7 p.m. Friday at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

RELATED Russian basketball colleagues testify to Brittney Griner's character in court

WNBA star Brittney Griner had prescription for cannabis, defense argues at trial in Russia

