July 15 (UPI) -- NBA legend Charles Barkley plans to meet with representatives from the LIV Golf Invitational Series about a potential media role, he said in an interview. Barkley made the announcement Thursday during an appearance on The Next Round. He was asked if the LIV Tour is pursuing him as an analyst. Advertisement

LIV Golf had no comment.

"I'm going to meet with LIV," Barkley said. "They called me and asked if I would meet with them and I said yes. Nothing is imminent. I actually don't know everything they want from me or what they technically want me to do, but you have to always look at every opportunity that is available.

"100% yes, I'm going to meet with LIV."

Barkley, 59, is a longtime in-studio analyst for TNT's Inside the NBA, where he has won several Sports Emmy Awards. He also previously worked as a college basketball analyst for Turner Sports and CBS.

LIV Golf doesn't air on TV in the United States. Tournament coverage from the Saudi-backed series is available at LIVGolf.com and the LIV Golf YouTube and Facebook pages.

The LIV Golf series will continue from July 29 to 31 at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.