July 14 (UPI) -- The Denver Nuggets and veteran shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope agreed to terms on a two-year, $30 million contract extension, his agency announced. Klutch Sports announced the agreement late Wednesday. The deal will start in the 2023-24 campaign and run through 2024-2025. Caldwell-Pope is set to make $14 million this season on the final year of his old contract. Advertisement

Caldwell-Pope, 29, averaged 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game in a career-high 77 starts last season for the Washington Wizards.

He entered the league as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. Caldwell-Pope spent the first four seasons of his career with the Detroit Pistons. He signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency ahead of the 2017 season and went on to win a title with that franchise in 2020.

The Lakers traded Caldwell-Pope to the Wizards last August. The Wizards traded Caldwell-Pope to the Nuggets on July 6.

Caldwell-Pope averaged 11.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game in 683 appearances over his previous nine seasons in the NBA.