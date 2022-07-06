Thunder's Chet Holmgren logs record rookie debut

July 6 (UPI) -- New Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren produced a record-breaking performance in his NBA debut, with 23 points, seven rebounds and six blocks in a summer league win over the Utah Jazz.

Holmgren also totaled four assists and made four 3-pointers in the 98-77 victory Tuesday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. His six blocks set new summer league record.

"We are still building chemistry, but we've put a lot of work in," Holmgren told reporters. "We've done a great job of learning each other on both ends of the floor."

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft totaled 13 points and three blocks in the first quarter. He logged his other three blocks in the third.

Fellow Thunder rookie Jalen Williams, the No. 12 overall pick, chipped in 17 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Forward Xavier Sneed scored a team-high 15 points for the Jazz.

The Thunder will meet the Memphis Grizzlies in another Salt Lake City Summer League game Wednesday at Vivant Arena. That game will air at 7 p.m. EDT on ESPN2.

The Thunder will face the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday in Salt Lake City.

All 30 NBA teams will compete in the NBA 2K23 Summer League from Friday through July 17 in Paradise, Nev.