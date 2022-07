Veteran center Thomas Bryant, who spent his rookie campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers, agreed to a one-year pact Tuesday to rejoin the franchise. Photo by All-Pro Reels

July 6 (UPI) -- Free agent center Thomas Bryant agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. Sources told ESPN, the Los Angeles Times and Yahoo Sports about the pact Tuesday. Bryant, 24, spent the past four seasons with the Washington Wizards. Advertisement

The 6-foot-10 center also played for the Lakers in 2017-18, but was waived the next season.

Bryant averaged 7.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in 27 appearances last season for the Wizards. He started nine games in 2021-22.

The second-round pick in the 2017 NBA Draft averaged a career-high 14.3 points per game in 2020-21.

He appeared in 170 games, with 108 starts, through his first five seasons.

