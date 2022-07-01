Trending
Advertisement
NBA
July 1, 2022 / 10:27 AM

Dolphins' Tagovailoa, Hill compare connection to Bulls' Jordan, Rodman

By Alex Butler
1/3
Dolphins' Tagovailoa, Hill compare connection to Bulls' Jordan, Rodman
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (pictured) said he expects to produce several "highlight" type plays next season with new wide receiver Tyreek Hill. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill used Chicago Bulls legends Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman to describe their new connection ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

The new Dolphins duo talked about their relationship on the field during an episode of Hill's It Needed to be Said podcast, which aired Thursday night on YouTube.

Advertisement

"All we are going to say is, if you put certain people in certain situations, they are going to succeed," Hill said.

"That's me, that's Tua, that's anyone in the National Football League. If your organization believes in you, they will set you up for success."

Advertisement

Hill and Tagovailoa became teammates in March, when the Dolphins acquired Hill in a trade from the Kansas City Chiefs. The speedy wide receiver and third-year quarterback continue to work on their rapport this off-season.

They connected for several long touchdowns this summer at organized team activities and training camp. Hill calls Tagovailoa "the most accurate quarterback in the NFL," despite his previous work with former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Hill also said fans should expect a "Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra connection," is his relationship with Tagovailoa, in reference to the former celebrity marriage.

RELATED 'Guarded' Tua Tagovailoa thrives with positive coaching, new Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill

Tagovailoa then corrected Hill with: "If he's Dennis, then I'll be M.J."

Hill said he is the Rodman of their relationship because he will do "all the dirty work." Rodman, one of the best rebounders in NBA history, didn't get as much credit as Jordan and Scottie Pippen for the Bulls championship dynasty, but was a vital component for success.

Tagovailoa joined the Dolphins as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He appeared in 10 games during his rookie year and 13 games last season. He missed several starts due to injuries and coaching decisions.

Advertisement

The two-year veteran completed 67.8% of his throws for 2,653 yards, 16 scores and 10 interceptions in 2021-22.

He should see those statistics improve, thanks to the Dolphins' off-season moves, which included adding Hill and improvements to the offensive line and running back position.

Tagovailoa said last month at mandatory minicamp that he also is enjoying new coach Mike McDaniel's "extremely positive" approach to coaching. McDaniel said Tagovailoa is letting his "guard down" and shows improved confidence this off-season.

"The thing I don't want people to get twisted is that I am very humble, but don't let that get in the way of me not being confident in myself," Tagovailoa said on Thursday's podcast.

"I'm very confident in myself."

Tagovailoa and Hill said developing their chemistry is in progress, but they expect rapid improvements.

"That's why we gotta turn this city up man," Hill said. "We can't only be about talk. We gotta continue doing what we are doing.

"We have to obviously follow coach's lead and your lead. We gotta let the naysayers do their talking and motivate us and just play ball on Sunday's. ... I believe in you and I know everybody else believes in you."

Advertisement

Dolphins rookies will report July 19 to training camp. Veterans will report July 26 to the facility in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Read More

Steelers make Minkah Fitzpatrick highest-paid safety in league history 2022 NFL schedule release: Bills-Rams to kick off season; Broncos-Seahawks on 'MNF'

Latest Headlines

Ja Morant, Grizzlies agree to contract worth up to $231 million
NBA // 2 hours ago
Ja Morant, Grizzlies agree to contract worth up to $231 million
July 1 (UPI) -- All-Star point guard Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies agreed to a five-year extension worth up to $231 million.
Nuggets, Jokic agree to NBA-record $264M contract
NBA // 2 hours ago
Nuggets, Jokic agree to NBA-record $264M contract
July 1 (UPI) -- The Denver Nuggets and All-NBA center Nikola Jokic agreed to a five-year extension worth at least $264 million, the most lucrative pact in league history.
Kevin Durant requests trade from Nets
NBA // 20 hours ago
Kevin Durant requests trade from Nets
June 30 (UPI) -- All-Star forward Kevin Durant requested a trade on Thursday from the Brooklyn Nets.
Hornets' Miles Bridges arrested on felony domestic violence charge
NBA // 22 hours ago
Hornets' Miles Bridges arrested on felony domestic violence charge
June 30 (UPI) -- Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested on a felony charge in Los Angeles and released on $130,000 bail, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said.
Trae Young welcomes ex-Spurs star Dejounte Murray to Hawks
NBA // 1 day ago
Trae Young welcomes ex-Spurs star Dejounte Murray to Hawks
June 30 (UPI) -- Trae Young welcomed fellow All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks with a social media message following his acquisition from the San Antonio Spurs.
Wizards to trade Caldwell-Pope, Smith to Nuggets for Barton, Morris
NBA // 1 day ago
Wizards to trade Caldwell-Pope, Smith to Nuggets for Barton, Morris
June 29 (UPI) -- The Washington Wizards agreed to trade Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Will Barton and Monte Morris, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.
Knicks trade for cap space, expected to sign Mavericks' Jalen Brunson
NBA // 2 days ago
Knicks trade for cap space, expected to sign Mavericks' Jalen Brunson
June 29 (UPI) -- The New York Knicks traded center Nerlens Noel and guard Alec Burks to the Detroit Pistons and are expected to use their additional cap space to acquire Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson in free agency.
Lakers' Russell Westbrook to opt into $47M option for 2022
NBA // 2 days ago
Lakers' Russell Westbrook to opt into $47M option for 2022
June 28 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook plans to exercise his $47.1 million player option for 2022.
Rockets' John Wall agrees to buyout, expected to join Clippers
NBA // 3 days ago
Rockets' John Wall agrees to buyout, expected to join Clippers
June 28 (UPI) -- The Houston Rockets and John Wall agreed to a contract buyout, sending the All-Star point guard to free agency.
Nets' Kyrie Irving gets permission to seek sign-and-trade, linked to Lakers
NBA // 3 days ago
Nets' Kyrie Irving gets permission to seek sign-and-trade, linked to Lakers
June 27 (UPI) -- All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving requested and was granted permission to seek a sign-and-trade from the Brooklyn Nets.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kevin Durant requests trade from Nets
Kevin Durant requests trade from Nets
Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova advance to 3rd round at Wimbledon
Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova advance to 3rd round at Wimbledon
Hornets' Miles Bridges arrested on felony domestic violence charge
Hornets' Miles Bridges arrested on felony domestic violence charge
Swiatek moves on, Pliskova upset in Round 2 as rain suspends Wimbledon
Swiatek moves on, Pliskova upset in Round 2 as rain suspends Wimbledon
Ja Morant, Grizzlies agree to contract worth up to $231 million
Ja Morant, Grizzlies agree to contract worth up to $231 million
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement