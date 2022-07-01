Dolphins' Tagovailoa, Hill compare connection to Bulls' Jordan, Rodman

1/3

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (pictured) said he expects to produce several "highlight" type plays next season with new wide receiver Tyreek Hill. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill used Chicago Bulls legends Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman to describe their new connection ahead of the 2022 NFL season. The new Dolphins duo talked about their relationship on the field during an episode of Hill's It Needed to be Said podcast, which aired Thursday night on YouTube. Advertisement

"All we are going to say is, if you put certain people in certain situations, they are going to succeed," Hill said.

"That's me, that's Tua, that's anyone in the National Football League. If your organization believes in you, they will set you up for success."

Hill and Tagovailoa became teammates in March, when the Dolphins acquired Hill in a trade from the Kansas City Chiefs. The speedy wide receiver and third-year quarterback continue to work on their rapport this off-season.

They connected for several long touchdowns this summer at organized team activities and training camp. Hill calls Tagovailoa "the most accurate quarterback in the NFL," despite his previous work with former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Hill also said fans should expect a "Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra connection," is his relationship with Tagovailoa, in reference to the former celebrity marriage.

Tagovailoa then corrected Hill with: "If he's Dennis, then I'll be M.J."

Hill said he is the Rodman of their relationship because he will do "all the dirty work." Rodman, one of the best rebounders in NBA history, didn't get as much credit as Jordan and Scottie Pippen for the Bulls championship dynasty, but was a vital component for success.

Tagovailoa joined the Dolphins as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He appeared in 10 games during his rookie year and 13 games last season. He missed several starts due to injuries and coaching decisions.

The two-year veteran completed 67.8% of his throws for 2,653 yards, 16 scores and 10 interceptions in 2021-22.

He should see those statistics improve, thanks to the Dolphins' off-season moves, which included adding Hill and improvements to the offensive line and running back position.

Tagovailoa said last month at mandatory minicamp that he also is enjoying new coach Mike McDaniel's "extremely positive" approach to coaching. McDaniel said Tagovailoa is letting his "guard down" and shows improved confidence this off-season.

"The thing I don't want people to get twisted is that I am very humble, but don't let that get in the way of me not being confident in myself," Tagovailoa said on Thursday's podcast.

"I'm very confident in myself."

Tagovailoa and Hill said developing their chemistry is in progress, but they expect rapid improvements.

"That's why we gotta turn this city up man," Hill said. "We can't only be about talk. We gotta continue doing what we are doing.

"We have to obviously follow coach's lead and your lead. We gotta let the naysayers do their talking and motivate us and just play ball on Sunday's. ... I believe in you and I know everybody else believes in you."

Dolphins rookies will report July 19 to training camp. Veterans will report July 26 to the facility in Miami Gardens, Fla.