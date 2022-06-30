Trending
June 30, 2022 / 3:21 PM

Kevin Durant requests trade from Nets

By Alex Butler
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant requested a trade Thursday, hours before the start of free agency. Photo by Jason Szenes/EPA-EFE

June 30 (UPI) -- All-Star forward Kevin Durant requested a trade on Thursday from the Brooklyn Nets.

Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and Yahoo Sports about the trade request. Durant, 33, is under contract through 2025-26.

The 12-time All-Star averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game in 55 starts last season. Durant joined the Nets in a 2019 trade from the Golden State Warriors.

Durant is set to make $44 million in 2022. His annual salary will escalate to $53 million by 2025.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP and four-time NBA scoring champion helped the Nets go 44-38 and make the playoffs last season despite playing the majority of the campaign without All-Star teammate Kyrie Irving.

Earlier this week, Irving announced his decision to opt in to the final year of his contract with the Nets.

The NBA free agency period will start at 6 p.m. EDT Thursday. Trades can't become official until Wednesday.

Hornets' Miles Bridges arrested on felony domestic violence charge Trae Young welcomes ex-Spurs star Dejounte Murray to Hawks WNBA star Brittney Griner's release uncertain as trial begins in Russia

Latest Headlines

Hornets' Miles Bridges arrested on felony domestic violence charge
NBA // 4 hours ago
Hornets' Miles Bridges arrested on felony domestic violence charge
June 30 (UPI) -- Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested on a felony charge in Los Angeles and released on $130,000 bail, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said.
Trae Young welcomes ex-Spurs star Dejounte Murray to Hawks
NBA // 6 hours ago
Trae Young welcomes ex-Spurs star Dejounte Murray to Hawks
June 30 (UPI) -- Trae Young welcomed fellow All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks with a social media message following his acquisition from the San Antonio Spurs.
Wizards to trade Caldwell-Pope, Smith to Nuggets for Barton, Morris
NBA // 1 day ago
Wizards to trade Caldwell-Pope, Smith to Nuggets for Barton, Morris
June 29 (UPI) -- The Washington Wizards agreed to trade Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Will Barton and Monte Morris, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.
Knicks trade for cap space, expected to sign Mavericks' Jalen Brunson
NBA // 1 day ago
Knicks trade for cap space, expected to sign Mavericks' Jalen Brunson
June 29 (UPI) -- The New York Knicks traded center Nerlens Noel and guard Alec Burks to the Detroit Pistons and are expected to use their additional cap space to acquire Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson in free agency.
Lakers' Russell Westbrook to opt into $47M option for 2022
NBA // 2 days ago
Lakers' Russell Westbrook to opt into $47M option for 2022
June 28 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook plans to exercise his $47.1 million player option for 2022.
Rockets' John Wall agrees to buyout, expected to join Clippers
NBA // 2 days ago
Rockets' John Wall agrees to buyout, expected to join Clippers
June 28 (UPI) -- The Houston Rockets and John Wall agreed to a contract buyout, sending the All-Star point guard to free agency.
Nets' Kyrie Irving gets permission to seek sign-and-trade, linked to Lakers
NBA // 3 days ago
Nets' Kyrie Irving gets permission to seek sign-and-trade, linked to Lakers
June 27 (UPI) -- All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving requested and was granted permission to seek a sign-and-trade from the Brooklyn Nets.
Sons of NBA legends O'Neal, Pippen to play for Lakers
NBA // 6 days ago
Sons of NBA legends O'Neal, Pippen to play for Lakers
June 24 (UPI) -- Shareef O'Neal and Scotty Pippen Jr., the sons of NBA legends Shaquille O'Neal and Scottie Pippen, agreed to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, they confirmed Friday on social media.
NBA Draft 2022: Banchero, top picks ready to make quick impact
NBA // 6 days ago
NBA Draft 2022: Banchero, top picks ready to make quick impact
June 24 (UPI) -- Former Duke forward Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and other top picks all said they are ready to make a rapid impact for their respective new teams after they were selected in Brooklyn.
NBA Draft: Smith, Holmgren, Banchero expected to be first picks
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA Draft: Smith, Holmgren, Banchero expected to be first picks
June 23 (UPI) -- Auburn's Jabari Smith Jr., Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren and Duke's Paolo Banchero are expected to be the first three picks of the 2022 NBA Draft, which tips off at 7:30 p.m. EDT Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
