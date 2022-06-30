Hornets' Miles Bridges arrested on felony domestic violence charge

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is to become an NBA free agent Thursday night. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested on a felony charge in Los Angeles and released on $130,000 bail, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said Thursday. Bridges, 24, was arrested at 1:55 p.m. local time Wednesday and booked at 5:37 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department records show. He was released just after 8 p.m. and has a court date scheduled for July 20.

Spokesman Drake Madison told UPI that Bridges was arrested on a domestic violence warrant.

Police did not provide any additional information about the charge, but Drake cited section 273.5 of the California penal code, which makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent.

The Hornets said they are "aware" of the situation involving Bridges, who is to become a free agent Thursday night.

"We are in the process of gathering additional information," the Hornets said. "We will have no further comment at this time."

Bridges, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, averaged a career-high 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in 80 starts last season for the Hornets.

The Hornets announced Tuesday that they extended a qualifying contract offer to the 6-foot-6, 225-pound Flint, Mich., native. That one-year, $7.9 million offer gives the team the chance to match any other team's offer for Bridges this off-season.

Bridges is expected to receive much more lucrative contract offers as a free agent, which could net the forward more than $20 million annually.