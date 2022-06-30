Trending
Advertisement
NBA
June 30, 2022 / 12:39 PM

Hornets' Miles Bridges arrested on felony domestic violence charge

By Alex Butler
Hornets' Miles Bridges arrested on felony domestic violence charge
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is to become an NBA free agent Thursday night. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested on a felony charge in Los Angeles and released on $130,000 bail, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said Thursday.

Bridges, 24, was arrested at 1:55 p.m. local time Wednesday and booked at 5:37 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department records show. He was released just after 8 p.m. and has a court date scheduled for July 20.

Advertisement

Spokesman Drake Madison told UPI that Bridges was arrested on a domestic violence warrant.

Police did not provide any additional information about the charge, but Drake cited section 273.5 of the California penal code, which makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent.

The Hornets said they are "aware" of the situation involving Bridges, who is to become a free agent Thursday night.

"We are in the process of gathering additional information," the Hornets said. "We will have no further comment at this time."

Bridges, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, averaged a career-high 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in 80 starts last season for the Hornets.

Advertisement

The Hornets announced Tuesday that they extended a qualifying contract offer to the 6-foot-6, 225-pound Flint, Mich., native. That one-year, $7.9 million offer gives the team the chance to match any other team's offer for Bridges this off-season.

Bridges is expected to receive much more lucrative contract offers as a free agent, which could net the forward more than $20 million annually.

Read More

Trae Young welcomes ex-Spurs star Dejounte Murray to Hawks WNBA star Brittney Griner's release uncertain as trial begins in Russia Wizards to trade Caldwell-Pope, Smith to Nuggets for Barton, Morris

Latest Headlines

Trae Young welcomes ex-Spurs star Dejounte Murray to Hawks
NBA // 5 hours ago
Trae Young welcomes ex-Spurs star Dejounte Murray to Hawks
June 30 (UPI) -- Trae Young welcomed fellow All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks with a social media message following his acquisition from the San Antonio Spurs.
Wizards to trade Caldwell-Pope, Smith to Nuggets for Barton, Morris
NBA // 1 day ago
Wizards to trade Caldwell-Pope, Smith to Nuggets for Barton, Morris
June 29 (UPI) -- The Washington Wizards agreed to trade Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Will Barton and Monte Morris, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.
Knicks trade for cap space, expected to sign Mavericks' Jalen Brunson
NBA // 1 day ago
Knicks trade for cap space, expected to sign Mavericks' Jalen Brunson
June 29 (UPI) -- The New York Knicks traded center Nerlens Noel and guard Alec Burks to the Detroit Pistons and are expected to use their additional cap space to acquire Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson in free agency.
Lakers' Russell Westbrook to opt into $47M option for 2022
NBA // 2 days ago
Lakers' Russell Westbrook to opt into $47M option for 2022
June 28 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook plans to exercise his $47.1 million player option for 2022.
Rockets' John Wall agrees to buyout, expected to join Clippers
NBA // 2 days ago
Rockets' John Wall agrees to buyout, expected to join Clippers
June 28 (UPI) -- The Houston Rockets and John Wall agreed to a contract buyout, sending the All-Star point guard to free agency.
Nets' Kyrie Irving gets permission to seek sign-and-trade, linked to Lakers
NBA // 3 days ago
Nets' Kyrie Irving gets permission to seek sign-and-trade, linked to Lakers
June 27 (UPI) -- All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving requested and was granted permission to seek a sign-and-trade from the Brooklyn Nets.
Sons of NBA legends O'Neal, Pippen to play for Lakers
NBA // 6 days ago
Sons of NBA legends O'Neal, Pippen to play for Lakers
June 24 (UPI) -- Shareef O'Neal and Scotty Pippen Jr., the sons of NBA legends Shaquille O'Neal and Scottie Pippen, agreed to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, they confirmed Friday on social media.
NBA Draft 2022: Banchero, top picks ready to make quick impact
NBA // 6 days ago
NBA Draft 2022: Banchero, top picks ready to make quick impact
June 24 (UPI) -- Former Duke forward Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and other top picks all said they are ready to make a rapid impact for their respective new teams after they were selected in Brooklyn.
NBA Draft: Smith, Holmgren, Banchero expected to be first picks
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA Draft: Smith, Holmgren, Banchero expected to be first picks
June 23 (UPI) -- Auburn's Jabari Smith Jr., Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren and Duke's Paolo Banchero are expected to be the first three picks of the 2022 NBA Draft, which tips off at 7:30 p.m. EDT Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Blazers trade for Pistons forward Jerami Grant
NBA // 1 week ago
Blazers trade for Pistons forward Jerami Grant
June 23 (UPI) -- The Detroit Pistons traded forward Jerami Grant and a draft pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for picks in the 2022 NBA Draft and 2025 NBA Draft, a league source told UPI on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Serena Williams upset at Wimbledon, 'can't answer' retirement questions
Serena Williams upset at Wimbledon, 'can't answer' retirement questions
Wimbledon 2022: No. 2 Kontaveit, No. 3 Ruud upset; Djokovic onto third round
Wimbledon 2022: No. 2 Kontaveit, No. 3 Ruud upset; Djokovic onto third round
Wimbledon 2022: Sakkari moves on; Opelka, Raducanu ousted
Wimbledon 2022: Sakkari moves on; Opelka, Raducanu ousted
Wizards to trade Caldwell-Pope, Smith to Nuggets for Barton, Morris
Wizards to trade Caldwell-Pope, Smith to Nuggets for Barton, Morris
Koepka brothers, Reed-Gooch-Johnson to team up at LIV Golf Portland
Koepka brothers, Reed-Gooch-Johnson to team up at LIV Golf Portland
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement