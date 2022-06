1/3

Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (C) was part of a four-player trade the team agreed to Wednesday with the Washington Wizards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- The Washington Wizards agreed to trade Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Will Barton and Monte Morris, a league source told UPI on Wednesday. Caldwell-Pope, 29, averaged 13.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in 77 starts last season for the Wizards. The veteran shooting guard is signed through 2022-23. Advertisement

Smith, 33, averaged 6.3 points, 3.8 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 65 appearances in 2021-22 between split stints with the Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.

The 12-year veteran is set to suit up for his 13th different team, which would set an NBA record. The point guard is signed through next season.

Barton, averaged 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game in 71 starts last season for the Nuggets. The veteran guard/forward is also signed through 2022-23.

Morris, 27, averaged a career-high 12.6 points, 4.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game in 75 appearances last season for the Nuggets. The veteran point guard is under contract for the next two seasons.

NBA teams can't officially announce the transaction until July 6, the end of the NBA's moratorium period. The NBA free agency starts Thursday.