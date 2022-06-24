NBA Draft 2022: Banchero, top picks ready to make quick impact

The Orlando Magic selected former Duke forward Paolo Banchero (R) at No. 1 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday at Barclays Center in the Brooklyn. Photo by Jason Szenes/EPA-EFE

June 24 (UPI) -- Former Duke forward Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and other top picks all said they are ready to make a rapid impact for their respective new teams after they were selected in Brooklyn. Banchero, Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga and Jabari Smith Jr. of Auburn were the first three players picked Thursday at Barclays Center. Keegan Murray and Jaden Ivey followed in the Top 5. Advertisement

"I plan on bringing everything I have to Orlando," Banchero told reporters. "First off, just a winning mindset, a work-first mindset. Just ready to get in with the guys and get to work.

"This is one of the best moments of my life. I'm super excited. I couldn't be happier to be a member of the Orlando Magic."

Bennedict Mathurin, Shaedon Sharpe, Dyson Daniels, Jeremy Sochan and Johnny Davis also were among the Top 10 picks.

Four former Duke players were picked in the first round, the most for any school in 2022. Kansas, Auburn and Arizona each watched two former players' names called in the first round.

Banchero's selection at No. 1 was a bit of an early shakeup, as many expected the Magic to pick Smith. The Oklahoma City Thunder followed with Holmgren's selection. The Houston Rockets then snagged Smith at No. 3 overall.

"It definitely added a chip, but God makes no mistakes, so I'm happy to be here," Smith said. "I'm happy to be where I'm wanted. I'm happy to get to Houston and just show them, give them what they picked. Just happy to be here."

The Thunder and San Antonio Spurs each entered the day with three picks apiece in the first round. The Thunder went on to acquire the No. 11 pick from the New York Knicks to select forward Ousmane Dieng at No. 11 overall. They then snagged fellow forward Jalen Williams with the next pick.

The Spurs grabbed Sochan, a forward from Baylor, at No. 9. They selected guard Malaki Branham at No. 20 and guard Blake Wesley at No. 25.

Former Kansas forward Ochai Agbaji, the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament's Most Outstanding Player, joined the Cleveland Cavaliers at No. 14 overall.

"I'm going to give you 110% every single day and a positive attitude," Agbaji said. "That's really all. I'm just going to be a hard worker, come in, be humble and represent my city well."

Former Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard was the first pick of the second round. The Indiana Pacers selected the Canada native at No. 31 overall. Caleb Houston, Christian Koloko, Jaylin Williams and Max Christie were the other Top 5 picks in the second round.

Rookies are expected to participate in the California Classic on July 2 and 3 and the Salt Lake City Summer League from July 5 through 7. The 2022 NBA Summer League will start July 7 in Las Vegas.

2022 NBA Draft

1. Orlando Magic: Paolo Banchero, PF, Duke

2. Oklahoma City Thunder: Chet Holmgren, C, Gonzaga

3. Houston Rockets: Jabari Smith Jr., PF, Auburn

4. Sacramento Kings: Keegan Murray, PF, Iowa

5. Detroit Pistons: Jaden Ivey, SG, Purdue

6. Indiana Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin, SG, Arizona

7. Portland Trail Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe, SG, Kentucky

8. New Orleans Pelicans: Dyson Daniels, SG, G League

9. San Antonio Spurs: Jeremy Sochan, PF, Baylor

10. Washington Wizards: Johnny Davis, SF, Wisconsin

11. Oklahoma City Thunder from New York Knicks: Ousmane Dieng, SF, France

12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jalen Williams, SG, Santa Clara

13. Detroit Pistons from Charlotte Hornets: Jalen Duren, C, Memphis

14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Ochai Agbaji, SG/SF, Kansas

15. Charlotte Hornets: Mark Williams, C, Duke

16. Atlanta Hawks: A.J. Griffin, SF, Duke

17. Houston Rockets: Tari Eason, SF, LSU

18. Chicago Bulls: Dalen Terry, PG/SG, Arizona

19. Minnesota Timberwolves: Jake LaRavia, SF/PF, Wake Forest

20. San Antonio Spurs: Malaki Branham, SF, Ohio State

21. Denver Nuggets: Christian Braun, SG, Kansas

22. Memphis Grizzlies: Walker Kessler, C, Auburn

23. Memphis Grizzlies from Philadelphia 76ers: David Roddy, SF, Colorado State

24. Milwaukee Bucks: MarJon Beauchamp, SG, G League

25. San Antonio Spurs: Blake Wesley, SG, Notre Dame

26. Houston Rockets from Dallas Mavericks: Wendell Moore, SG/SF, Duke

27. Miami Heat: Nikola Jovic, SF, Serbia

28. Golden State Warriors: Patrick Baldwin Jr, SF/PF, Wisconsin-Milwaukee

29. Memphis Grizzlies: TyTy Washington, PG, Kentucky

30. Denver Nuggets from Oklahoma City Thunder: Peyton Watson, SG/SF, UCLA

