Former Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9), who played for Team USA at the 2020 Summer Games, was traded on Wednesday to the Portland Trail Blazers. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- The Detroit Pistons traded forward Jerami Grant and a draft pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for picks in the 2022 NBA Draft and 2025 NBA Draft. Sources told ESPN, the Detroit Free Press and The Athletic on Wednesday that the Pistons will receive the No. 36 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Blazers will get Grant and the No. 46 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Advertisement

Grant, 28, averaged 19.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in 47 starts last season for the Pistons. The eight-year veteran sustained a season-ending left calf injury in a March 25 loss to the Washington Wizards.

Grant averaged a career-high 22.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in 54 starts in 2020-21. The second-round pick in the 2014 NBA Draft joined the Pistons as part of a 2020 trade from the Denver Nuggets. He also was traded in 2019 from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Nuggets and in 2016 from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Thunder.

The 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward is only signed through next season. He is set to make $20.9 million on the final year of his contract.

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place at 7:30 p.m. EDT Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Draft coverage will air on ABC. The Orlando Magic, Thunder, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Pistons own respective pick Nos. 1 through 5.