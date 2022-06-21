Watch Live
House Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump's efforts to intervene in 2020 election in Georgia, Arizona
Trending
Advertisement
NBA
June 21, 2022 / 11:47 AM

Ex-Purdue star, NBA player Caleb Swanigan dies at 25

By Alex Butler
Ex-Purdue star, NBA player Caleb Swanigan dies at 25
Former Sacramento Kings forward-center Caleb Swanigan (C), who died Monday, was an All-American at Purdue and a first-round pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Photo by Divyakant Solanki/EPA-EFE

June 21 (UPI) -- Former Purdue basketball star and NBA player Caleb Swanigan has died, the Allen County (Ind.) Coroner's Office said Tuesday. He was 25.

Allen County Coroner Rebecca Maze said Swanigan died of natural causes Monday at a local hospital. Purdue announced Swanigan's death on social media. The men's basketball account tweeted that the school is "devastated."

Advertisement

"Our thoughts and prayers to Caleb Swanigan's family and friends," BoilerBall tweeted. "The world lost a gentle soul last night. Love you 'Biggie.'"

Swanigan grew up in Fort Wayne, Ind., and Salt Lake City, and experienced homelessness as a child. He went on to attend Fort Wayne's Homestead High School and starred at Purdue from 2015 to 2017.

RELATED WNBA, Olympic basketball legend Sue Bird to retire

The consensus All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year averaged 18.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game in his final season with the Boilermakers and was the No. 26 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

"Terribly saddened by this," Purdue coach Matt Painter tweeted Tuesday. "'Biggie' had a positive influence in everyone's life. He was such a thoughtful person and gentle soul who had to overcome so much in his life.

Advertisement

"He will be greatly missed."

Swanigan set the single-season school record at Purdue with 436 rebounds in 2016-17. He spent his NBA rookie campaign with the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers traded Swanigan to the Sacramento Kings in 2019. The Kings traded the power forward/center back to the Blazers in 2020.

Swanigan made 75 appearances over five NBA seasons. Swanigan went on to record songs as a music artist, under the name Slyy5jackk.

Notable Deaths of 2022

Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III rushes for 6 yards in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y., on October 8, 2007. He died June 1 at age 38. Photo by Jerome Davis/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Rare LeBron James Triple Logoman card could bring millions at auction Coach Quin Snyder says Jazz need 'new voice,' resigns

Latest Headlines

NBA Finals: Brown, Tatum say Celtics lacked 'poise, maturity' to beat Warriors
NBA // 4 days ago
NBA Finals: Brown, Tatum say Celtics lacked 'poise, maturity' to beat Warriors
June 17 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown said a lack of "poise" and "immaturity" were among the major factors behind their NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors.
Warriors beat Celtics in Game 6, win 4th NBA title in Stephen Curry era
NBA // 4 days ago
Warriors beat Celtics in Game 6, win 4th NBA title in Stephen Curry era
June 16 (UPI) -- Behind another vintage Stephen Curry performance, the Golden State Warriors closed out the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night for their fourth championship in the past eight seasons.
Rockets trading Christian Wood to Mavericks for No. 26 pick, four players
NBA // 5 days ago
Rockets trading Christian Wood to Mavericks for No. 26 pick, four players
June 15 (UPI) -- The Houston Rockets agreed to trade standout big man Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night for a first-round pick in this year's NBA Draft and four players with expiring contracts.
Wiggins guides Warriors past Celtics for 3-2 NBA Finals lead
NBA // 1 week ago
Wiggins guides Warriors past Celtics for 3-2 NBA Finals lead
June 14 (UPI) -- Andrew Wiggins totaled 26 points Monday night and the Golden State Warriors overcame a rare poor shooting night from 3-point range to beat the Boston Celtics and move within one game of its seventh NBA championship.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver enters COVID-19 protocols, won't attend Game 5
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver enters COVID-19 protocols, won't attend Game 5
June 13 (UPI) -- NBA Commissioner Adam Silver won't attend Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Monday night after entering the league's health and safety protocols.
NBA Finals, Belmont Stakes, golf tourneys, NHL playoffs fill weekend sports schedule
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA Finals, Belmont Stakes, golf tourneys, NHL playoffs fill weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, June 10 (UPI) -- The NBA Finals, rival LIV Golf and PGA Tour tournaments, the Stanley Cup playoffs lead this weekend's sports schedule. The Belmont Stakes, final leg of horse racing's Triple Crown, also will air.
Warriors' Stephen Curry to play in Game 4 of NBA Finals despite left foot injury
NBA // 1 week ago
Warriors' Stephen Curry to play in Game 4 of NBA Finals despite left foot injury
June 9 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry is expected to play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night at TD Garden in Boston.
NBA Finals: Celtics' Brown, Tatum, Smart hold off Warriors for 2-1 lead
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA Finals: Celtics' Brown, Tatum, Smart hold off Warriors for 2-1 lead
June 9 (UPI) -- Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart combined for 77 points and the Boston Celtics held off a second-half rally by the Golden State Warriors to win Game 3 of the NBA Finals and take a 2-1 lead in the series.
Ex-Lakers star Derek Fisher fired as coach, GM of WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks
NBA // 1 week ago
Ex-Lakers star Derek Fisher fired as coach, GM of WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks
June 7 (UPI) -- The WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks fired head coach and general manager Derek Fisher on Tuesday, the team announced.
Heat president Pat Riley 'stunned, angry' over team's playoff exit
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Heat president Pat Riley 'stunned, angry' over team's playoff exit
MIAMI, June 6 (UPI) -- Pat Riley was "stunned" and "angry" about the way the Miami Heat playoff run ended and plans to be "proactive" to improve the roster, the team president said Monday at a news conference.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dodgers trade for Trayce Thompson, brother of Warriors' Klay, after Betts injury
Dodgers trade for Trayce Thompson, brother of Warriors' Klay, after Betts injury
Will Zalatoris 'hurt' by 2nd-place finish at U.S. Open, 'waiting turn' for major
Will Zalatoris 'hurt' by 2nd-place finish at U.S. Open, 'waiting turn' for major
PGA Tour's Brooks Koepka to join LIV Golf
PGA Tour's Brooks Koepka to join LIV Golf
Stanley Cup Final: Lightning use balance to beat Avalanche in Game 3
Stanley Cup Final: Lightning use balance to beat Avalanche in Game 3
Wimbledon tennis: Djokovic, Swiatek receive top seeds; Serena Williams unseeded
Wimbledon tennis: Djokovic, Swiatek receive top seeds; Serena Williams unseeded
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement