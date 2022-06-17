Trending
Advertisement
NBA
June 17, 2022 / 10:10 AM

NBA Finals: Brown, Tatum say Celtics lacked 'poise, maturity' to beat Warriors

By Alex Butler
NBA Finals: Brown, Tatum say Celtics lacked 'poise, maturity' to beat Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (L) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (R) each scored a game-high 34 points, while Celtics forward Jayson Tatum scored just 13 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday in Boston. Photo by Amanda Sabga/EPA-EFE

June 17 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown said a lack of "poise" and "immaturity" were among the major factors behind their NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The turnover prone Celtics' season ended with a 103-90 setback in Game 6 on Thursday in Boston. Brown matched NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry's 34 points, while Tatum scored just 13. Tatum, a first-team All-NBA selection, scored just two points in the second half.

Advertisement

"I think just our level of poise at times throughout this series and previous series, myself included," Tatum told reporters, when asked how the Celtics can improve. "Taking care of the ball and things like that.

"But it's easy to look back and see all the things you could have done better. We tried. I know that for a fact."

Advertisement

Tatum averaged a career-high 26.9 points. 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.9 turnovers per game in the regular season. The three-time All-Star and 2021-22 Eastern Conference Finals MVP posted 21.5 points, 7.0 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game in the NBA Finals.

He also averaged 3.8 turnovers and watched his shooting percentage fall by nearly 10% compared to the regular season. Tatum was swarmed by Warriors defenders and was a non-factor for major portions of the best-of-seven series.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka said Tatum needs to "learn and understand who he is in this league."

RELATED Rockets trading Christian Wood to Mavericks for No. 26 pick, four players

"You're an All-Star, All-NBA First Team guy for a reason," Udoka said of Tatum. "This is only the start of how you're going to be guarded and the attention you're going to draw.

"One thing that he's always done throughout the season was seeing multiple different coverages and figured it out. He did that throughout the first few series. This was one a rough one. They are a very consistent team that did some things to limit him and make others pay.

That consistency led to a fourth championship in eight years for the Warriors and added to their dynasty. Curry and fellow veterans Klay Thompson and Draymond Green just finished their 10th season as teammates. Brown and Tatum just finished their fifth season together.

Advertisement

Curry and Green logged 57 and 59 turnovers, respectively, this postseason. Thompson totaled 29 giveaways. Tatum set an NBA record with 100 postseason turnovers.

The Celtics, who logged 22 giveaways Thursday, were 1-8 this postseason when they totaled at least 16 turnovers. The extra possessions ignited the Warriors' sharpshooters like gasoline dousing a flame.

"We gave them 20-plus [points from] turnovers and 20-plus on second chances," Udoka said. "We didn't really give ourselves a chance."

Tatum, 24, is signed through 2024-25, but can accept a $37 million player option in 2025-26. Brown, 25, is signed through 2023-24. The 2020-21 All-Star led the Celtics with 23.5 points per game in the NBA Finals.

Celtics starting guard Marcus Smart, the NBA Defensive Player of the Year, and center Robert Williams are signed through 2025-26. Fellow big man Al Horford, a 15-year veteran, is only signed through next season. Celtics guard Derrick White is under contract for the next three seasons.

"They won and we lost," Brown said. "We did it to ourselves. For sure, we had opportunities to go up and win. I guess we've shown our immaturity at times, and it stings.

Advertisement

"Still a young group. Still got a lot to learn."

Read More

Warriors beat Celtics in Game 6, win 4th NBA title in Stephen Curry era Wiggins guides Warriors past Celtics for 3-2 NBA Finals lead

Latest Headlines

Warriors beat Celtics in Game 6, win 4th NBA title in Stephen Curry era
NBA // 11 hours ago
Warriors beat Celtics in Game 6, win 4th NBA title in Stephen Curry era
June 16 (UPI) -- Behind another vintage Stephen Curry performance, the Golden State Warriors closed out the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night for their fourth championship in the past eight seasons.
Rockets trading Christian Wood to Mavericks for No. 26 pick, four players
NBA // 1 day ago
Rockets trading Christian Wood to Mavericks for No. 26 pick, four players
June 15 (UPI) -- The Houston Rockets agreed to trade standout big man Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night for a first-round pick in this year's NBA Draft and four players with expiring contracts.
Wiggins guides Warriors past Celtics for 3-2 NBA Finals lead
NBA // 3 days ago
Wiggins guides Warriors past Celtics for 3-2 NBA Finals lead
June 14 (UPI) -- Andrew Wiggins totaled 26 points Monday night and the Golden State Warriors overcame a rare poor shooting night from 3-point range to beat the Boston Celtics and move within one game of its seventh NBA championship.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver enters COVID-19 protocols, won't attend Game 5
NBA // 3 days ago
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver enters COVID-19 protocols, won't attend Game 5
June 13 (UPI) -- NBA Commissioner Adam Silver won't attend Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Monday night after entering the league's health and safety protocols.
NBA Finals, Belmont Stakes, golf tourneys, NHL playoffs fill weekend sports schedule
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA Finals, Belmont Stakes, golf tourneys, NHL playoffs fill weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, June 10 (UPI) -- The NBA Finals, rival LIV Golf and PGA Tour tournaments, the Stanley Cup playoffs lead this weekend's sports schedule. The Belmont Stakes, final leg of horse racing's Triple Crown, also will air.
Warriors' Stephen Curry to play in Game 4 of NBA Finals despite left foot injury
NBA // 1 week ago
Warriors' Stephen Curry to play in Game 4 of NBA Finals despite left foot injury
June 9 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry is expected to play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night at TD Garden in Boston.
NBA Finals: Celtics' Brown, Tatum, Smart hold off Warriors for 2-1 lead
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA Finals: Celtics' Brown, Tatum, Smart hold off Warriors for 2-1 lead
June 9 (UPI) -- Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart combined for 77 points and the Boston Celtics held off a second-half rally by the Golden State Warriors to win Game 3 of the NBA Finals and take a 2-1 lead in the series.
Ex-Lakers star Derek Fisher fired as coach, GM of WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks
NBA // 1 week ago
Ex-Lakers star Derek Fisher fired as coach, GM of WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks
June 7 (UPI) -- The WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks fired head coach and general manager Derek Fisher on Tuesday, the team announced.
Heat president Pat Riley 'stunned, angry' over team's playoff exit
NBA // 1 week ago
Heat president Pat Riley 'stunned, angry' over team's playoff exit
MIAMI, June 6 (UPI) -- Pat Riley was "stunned" and "angry" about the way the Miami Heat playoff run ended and plans to be "proactive" to improve the roster, the team president said Monday at a news conference.
Rare LeBron James Triple Logoman card could bring millions at auction
NBA // 1 week ago
Rare LeBron James Triple Logoman card could bring millions at auction
June 6 (UPI) -- A 2020-21 "flawless" LeBron James basketball card, valued at $3 million to $5 million, will go up for auction this week and could break a record for the most-expensive trading care ever sold, Goldin Auctions announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Warriors beat Celtics in Game 6, win 4th NBA title in Stephen Curry era
Warriors beat Celtics in Game 6, win 4th NBA title in Stephen Curry era
Coach Mike McCarthy fined, Cowboys lose OTA for practice violations
Coach Mike McCarthy fined, Cowboys lose OTA for practice violations
Mickelson among nine LIV golfers in danger missing cut at U.S. Open
Mickelson among nine LIV golfers in danger missing cut at U.S. Open
WNBA, Olympic basketball legend Sue Bird to retire
WNBA, Olympic basketball legend Sue Bird to retire
U.S. Open golf: Adam Hadwin leads after first round; Phil Mickelson struggles
U.S. Open golf: Adam Hadwin leads after first round; Phil Mickelson struggles
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement