Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry points to his ring finger during the second half in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on Thursday at TD Garden in Boston. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

June 16 (UPI) -- Behind another vintage performance from Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors closed out the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night in Boston to capture another NBA championship. It is the Warriors' seventh NBA title in franchise history and first since 2018. It is Golden State's fourth championship in the Curry era. Advertisement

Curry, who was named NBA Finals MVP for the first time, had 34 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the victory.