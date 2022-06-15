Trending
Advertisement
NBA
June 15, 2022 / 9:55 PM

Rockets trading Christian Wood to Mavericks for No. 26 pick, four players

By Connor Grott
Rockets trading Christian Wood to Mavericks for No. 26 pick, four players
Houston Rockets center/power forward Christian Wood, shown Feb. 17, 2022, averaged 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds this past season. File Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

June 15 (UPI) -- The Houston Rockets agreed to trade standout big man Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night for a first-round pick in this year's NBA Draft and four players with expiring contracts.

League sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Dallas Morning News that Houston is receiving Boban Marjanovic, Marquese Chriss, Trey Burke and Sterling Brown from the Mavericks in exchange for Wood. In addition, the Mavs are sending the No. 26 pick in the 2022 draft to the Rockets as part of the blockbuster deal.

Advertisement

The teams have yet to confirm the trade agreement, which will officially convey on draft night.

Wood, who alternates between center and power forward, averaged 17.9 points and a career-high 10.1 rebounds across 68 games for the Rockets this past season. He averaged a career-best 21 points and 9.6 rebounds during the 2020-21 campaign, his first in Houston.

Before joining the Rockets, Wood spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons. He went undrafted in 2015 out of UNLV.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old Wood has averaged 14.2 points and 7.3 rebounds over 222 career NBA games.

Once the deal is finalized, the Rockets will have the Nos. 3, 17 and 26 picks in the June 23 draft.

Read More

Wiggins guides Warriors past Celtics for 3-2 NBA Finals lead New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson cleared to return for 2022-23 season Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has left knee surgery

Latest Headlines

Wiggins guides Warriors past Celtics for 3-2 NBA Finals lead
NBA // 1 day ago
Wiggins guides Warriors past Celtics for 3-2 NBA Finals lead
June 14 (UPI) -- Andrew Wiggins totaled 26 points Monday night and the Golden State Warriors overcame a rare poor shooting night from 3-point range to beat the Boston Celtics and move within one game of its seventh NBA championship.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver enters COVID-19 protocols, won't attend Game 5
NBA // 2 days ago
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver enters COVID-19 protocols, won't attend Game 5
June 13 (UPI) -- NBA Commissioner Adam Silver won't attend Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Monday night after entering the league's health and safety protocols.
NBA Finals, Belmont Stakes, golf tourneys, NHL playoffs fill weekend sports schedule
NBA // 5 days ago
NBA Finals, Belmont Stakes, golf tourneys, NHL playoffs fill weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, June 10 (UPI) -- The NBA Finals, rival LIV Golf and PGA Tour tournaments, the Stanley Cup playoffs lead this weekend's sports schedule. The Belmont Stakes, final leg of horse racing's Triple Crown, also will air.
Warriors' Stephen Curry to play in Game 4 of NBA Finals despite left foot injury
NBA // 6 days ago
Warriors' Stephen Curry to play in Game 4 of NBA Finals despite left foot injury
June 9 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry is expected to play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night at TD Garden in Boston.
NBA Finals: Celtics' Brown, Tatum, Smart hold off Warriors for 2-1 lead
NBA // 6 days ago
NBA Finals: Celtics' Brown, Tatum, Smart hold off Warriors for 2-1 lead
June 9 (UPI) -- Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart combined for 77 points and the Boston Celtics held off a second-half rally by the Golden State Warriors to win Game 3 of the NBA Finals and take a 2-1 lead in the series.
Ex-Lakers star Derek Fisher fired as coach, GM of WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks
NBA // 1 week ago
Ex-Lakers star Derek Fisher fired as coach, GM of WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks
June 7 (UPI) -- The WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks fired head coach and general manager Derek Fisher on Tuesday, the team announced.
Heat president Pat Riley 'stunned, angry' over team's playoff exit
NBA // 1 week ago
Heat president Pat Riley 'stunned, angry' over team's playoff exit
MIAMI, June 6 (UPI) -- Pat Riley was "stunned" and "angry" about the way the Miami Heat playoff run ended and plans to be "proactive" to improve the roster, the team president said Monday at a news conference.
Rare LeBron James Triple Logoman card could bring millions at auction
NBA // 1 week ago
Rare LeBron James Triple Logoman card could bring millions at auction
June 6 (UPI) -- A 2020-21 "flawless" LeBron James basketball card, valued at $3 million to $5 million, will go up for auction this week and could break a record for the most-expensive trading care ever sold, Goldin Auctions announced.
Coach Quin Snyder says Jazz need 'new voice,' resigns
NBA // 1 week ago
Coach Quin Snyder says Jazz need 'new voice,' resigns
June 6 (UPI) -- Coach Quin Snyder ended his tenure with the Utah Jazz, citing the franchise's need for a "new voice," he announced in a news release.
NBA Finals: Stephen Curry, Warriors crush Celtics to even series
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA Finals: Stephen Curry, Warriors crush Celtics to even series
June 6 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry scored a game-high 29 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 19-point blowout of the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The lopsided win tied the series 1-1.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NFL WR Golden Tate switches to baseball, hits RBI double in first at-bat
NFL WR Golden Tate switches to baseball, hits RBI double in first at-bat
Atlanta Braves put star second baseman Ozzie Albies on 60-day injured list
Atlanta Braves put star second baseman Ozzie Albies on 60-day injured list
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas loses no-hitter in 9th inning vs. Bucs
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas loses no-hitter in 9th inning vs. Bucs
Stanley Cup Final: Avalanche look to deny Lightning three-peat
Stanley Cup Final: Avalanche look to deny Lightning three-peat
Vegas Golden Knights hire Bruce Cassidy as new head coach
Vegas Golden Knights hire Bruce Cassidy as new head coach
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement