Rockets trading Christian Wood to Mavericks for No. 26 pick, four players

June 15 (UPI) -- The Houston Rockets agreed to trade standout big man Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night for a first-round pick in this year's NBA Draft and four players with expiring contracts.
League sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Dallas Morning News that Houston is receiving Boban Marjanovic, Marquese Chriss, Trey Burke and Sterling Brown from the Mavericks in exchange for Wood. In addition, the Mavs are sending the No. 26 pick in the 2022 draft to the Rockets as part of the blockbuster deal.