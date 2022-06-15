Rockets trading Christian Wood to Mavericks for No. 26 pick, four players

Houston Rockets center/power forward Christian Wood, shown Feb. 17, 2022, averaged 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds this past season. File Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

June 15 (UPI) -- The Houston Rockets agreed to trade standout big man Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night for a first-round pick in this year's NBA Draft and four players with expiring contracts. League sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Dallas Morning News that Houston is receiving Boban Marjanovic, Marquese Chriss, Trey Burke and Sterling Brown from the Mavericks in exchange for Wood. In addition, the Mavs are sending the No. 26 pick in the 2022 draft to the Rockets as part of the blockbuster deal. Advertisement

The teams have yet to confirm the trade agreement, which will officially convey on draft night.

Wood, who alternates between center and power forward, averaged 17.9 points and a career-high 10.1 rebounds across 68 games for the Rockets this past season. He averaged a career-best 21 points and 9.6 rebounds during the 2020-21 campaign, his first in Houston.

Before joining the Rockets, Wood spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons. He went undrafted in 2015 out of UNLV.

The 26-year-old Wood has averaged 14.2 points and 7.3 rebounds over 222 career NBA games.

Once the deal is finalized, the Rockets will have the Nos. 3, 17 and 26 picks in the June 23 draft.