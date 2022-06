Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (C) grimaces on the floor after injuring his leg during a scramble for a loose ball in the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston. Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE

Curry's status for Game 4 was in question after he suffered a left foot injury late in the fourth quarter in Wednesday's Game 3. Curry was injured when Boston Celtics big man Al Horford rolled on his leg as the two battled for a loose ball.

The 34-year-old Curry remained down on the floor for several minutes as he yelled in pain. He eventually managed to get to his feet, but he had a noticeable limp. He was still walking gingerly about an hour and a half after the game when he arrived and exited for his news conference.

On Thursday, however, Curry reportedly appeared to be walking normally.

"[I got] about 10 1/2 hours of sleep, a couple dunks in the ice bucket and that's about it for now," Curry told reporters about what treatment he had undergone over the past 12 hours. "Then take advantage of today and [Friday] to get completely ready for the game.

"Get as much recovery and healing as possible and understand how important Game 4 is. I'm excited about the opportunity."

Curry's availability is critical for the Warriors, who are down 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. He has averaged 31.3 points, five rebounds and 3.7 assists in the series.