June 6, 2022 / 1:18 PM

Rare LeBron James Triple Logoman card could bring millions at auction

By Alex Butler

June 6 (UPI) -- A 2020-21 "flawless" LeBron James basketball card, valued at $3 million to $5 million, will go up for auction this week and could break a record for the most-expensive trading care ever sold, Goldin Auctions announced Monday.

The one-of-a-kind Panini Triple Logoman card, which features NBA logo jersey patches from James' three teams -- the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers -- will go up for auction Wednesday on Goldin.co.

"The LeBron James Triple Logoman card is the undisputed holy grail of modern cards," Goldin founder Ken Goldin told USA Today.

Whatnot, an independent live shopping platform, announced in May that the card was pulled during a live stream platform broadcast. Seller Backyard Rips found the card in a 2020-21 Flawless Basketball box, Panini's most expensive card set.

Whatnot also announced last month that it would gift a 2021 Lamborghini Huracan to anyone who found the card and sold it on its livestream app.

"The card is a one-of-one, is completely unique and experts think it could challenge the all-time record paid for any trading card," Goldin told CNN.

Bidding for the card will start at $500,000, and the auction will close June 25. The current record for most expensive sports card was set when a Honus Wagner T206 baseball card sold last year for $6.6 million.

Another signed James rookie card broke the record last year for the most expensive basketball card ever sold, when it fetched $5.2 million.

Moments from LeBron James' career

St. Vincent-St. Mary High School senior LeBron James (L) drives around a Zanesvuille defender in Akron, Ohio, on February 14, 2003. James is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. A couple months later, the Cleveland Cavaliers coach was suspended because James worked out with the team before he graduated from high school. Photo by Tom Cammett/UPI | License Photo

