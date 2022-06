Quin Snyder (C) stepped down Sunday from his role as Utah Jazz head coach. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Coach Quin Snyder ended his tenure with the Utah Jazz, citing the franchise's need for a "new voice," he announced in a news release. "I strongly feel they need a new voice to continue to evolve," Snyder said Sunday. "That's it. No philosophical differences, no other reason. After eight years, I just feel it is time to move onward. Advertisement

"I needed to take time to detach after the season and make sure this was the right decision."

The Jazz went 372-264 under Snyder. He led the team to a 21-30 record in the postseason, but never advanced past the Western Conference semifinals.

The Jazz went 49-33 this season and earned the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference. The Dallas Mavericks beat the Jazz in six games in the first round of the playoffs. The Jazz won an NBA-best 52 games in 2020-21, but went on to lose to the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round of the playoffs.

"Quin Snyder has embodied what Jazz basketball is for the last eight years," Jazz owner Ryan Smith said. "The tireless work ethic and attention to detail Quin displayed each day is a testament to the professional he is.

"I have nothing but admiration for Quin and respect his decision. On behalf of Ashley and I along with our ownership group and our entire organization, we thank Quin and Amy from the bottom of our hearts for all of their contributions to the state of Utah and the Jazz and wish them nothing but the best."

Snyder, 55, was an assistant coach for the Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks for four seasons before he joined the Jazz in 2014. He also spent time as an assistant at Duke and coached at Missouri and in the NBA's G League.