Trending
Advertisement
NBA
June 6, 2022 / 3:08 PM

Heat president Pat Riley 'stunned, angry' over team's playoff exit

By Alex Butler

MIAMI, June 6 (UPI) -- Pat Riley was "stunned" and "angry" about the way the Miami Heat playoff run ended and plans to be "proactive" to improve the roster, the team president said Monday at a news conference.

Riley, 77, was a lead architect for the team, which earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Advertisement

The Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers in the first two rounds of the playoffs. The Boston Celtics then beat the Heat in seven games to advance to the NBA Finals.

"I definitely feel an obligation to finish this build," Riley told reporters. "If we are three years into this build, I don't want to do another three years of building this team. ... We put together a team that got to the Eastern Conference finals.

Advertisement

"It was a bitter loss. The dragon hasn't left my body yet from that loss. I was stunned. I was frustrated, angry. I was all of those things for the last week. Now I'm beginning to move past all that."

The Heat held a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals series. The Celtics responded with two-consecutive wins to snatch momentum. They closed out the series with a 100-96 win on the Heat's home court at FTX Arena in Miami.

RELATED Coach Quin Snyder says Jazz need 'new voice,' resigns

All-Star forward Jimmy Butler carried the Heat, as the team struggled to find a secondary offensive threat throughout the run. Injuries to Tyler Herro -- the NBA Sixth Man of the Year, fellow guard Kyle Lowry and poor offensive performances from other players led to the Heat's elimination.

Riley said the team will attempt to bring back free agents P.J. Tucker and Victor Oladipo for next season. He called Tucker a "cornerstone" for the Heat. He also said he will work with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra to see if the team can increase center-forward Bam Adebayo's role as a scorer in the offense.

Advertisement

The NBA legend also didn't rule out the possibility to bring in another star player, but that won't happen if he isn't the "right fit."

"Even if we ran it back [with same roster], we would have a very good team," Riley said. "You have to be very proactive in looking at how you're going to improve. This was a great story that started in 2019.

"In 27 years, we had a start to a number of great stories. This was one of them, when we signed Jimmy Butler and constructed the team from there. "

Riley coached the Heat from 1995 through 2008. He led the team to a title as a coach and executive in 2006. He previously coached the Los Angeles Lakers to four championships. Riley helped construct the Heat's title teams in 2011-12 and 2012-13.

The Heat missed the playoffs just three times over Riley's last 14 years as an executive.

Read More

Rare LeBron James Triple Logoman card could bring millions at auction Celtics hold off Heat rally, advance to NBA Finals

Latest Headlines

Rare LeBron James Triple Logoman card could bring millions at auction
NBA // 2 hours ago
Rare LeBron James Triple Logoman card could bring millions at auction
June 6 (UPI) -- A 2020-21 "flawless" LeBron James basketball card, valued at $3 million to $5 million, will go up for auction this week and could break a record for the most-expensive trading care ever sold, Goldin Auctions announced.
Coach Quin Snyder says Jazz need 'new voice,' resigns
NBA // 7 hours ago
Coach Quin Snyder says Jazz need 'new voice,' resigns
June 6 (UPI) -- Coach Quin Snyder ended his tenure with the Utah Jazz, citing the franchise's need for a "new voice," he announced in a news release.
NBA Finals: Stephen Curry, Warriors crush Celtics to even series
NBA // 7 hours ago
NBA Finals: Stephen Curry, Warriors crush Celtics to even series
June 6 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry scored a game-high 29 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 19-point blowout of the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The lopsided win tied the series 1-1.
NBA Finals: Horford, Celtics shooters shock Warriors with fourth-quarter rally
NBA // 3 days ago
NBA Finals: Horford, Celtics shooters shock Warriors with fourth-quarter rally
June 3 (UPI) -- The Boston Celtics overcame a 15-point deficit with an 18-2 run in the fourth quarter to stun the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals. They sank 21 3-pointers in the 120-108 win in San Francisco.
NBA, French Open finales, Stanley Cup playoffs, golf tourney fill weekend schedule
NBA // 3 days ago
NBA, French Open finales, Stanley Cup playoffs, golf tourney fill weekend schedule
MIAMI, June 3 (UPI) -- The NBA Finals, French Open title matches and Stanley Cup playoffs conference finales top this weekend's sports schedule. A PGA Tour golf tournament, international soccer matches and boxing bouts also will air.
Nike's Phil Knight, Dodgers' Alan Smolinisky offer to purchase NBA's Trail Blazers
NBA // 3 days ago
Nike's Phil Knight, Dodgers' Alan Smolinisky offer to purchase NBA's Trail Blazers
June 2 (UPI) -- Nike co-founder Phil Knight and Los Angeles Dodgers minority owner Alan Smolinisky are attempting to purchase the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers.
NBA Finals: Stephen Curry, favored Warriors ready for 'battle-tested' Celtics
NBA // 5 days ago
NBA Finals: Stephen Curry, favored Warriors ready for 'battle-tested' Celtics
June 1 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors are favored over the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, but star guard Stephen Curry says his team will need everyone's best effort to overcome its "battle-tested" foes.
Celtics hold off Heat rally, advance to NBA Finals
NBA // 1 week ago
Celtics hold off Heat rally, advance to NBA Finals
MIAMI, May 29 (UPI) -- Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 26 points and the Boston Celtics fought off a fierce final-minutes rally to beat the Miami Heat on Sunday at FTX Arena and advance to the 2022 NBA Finals.
Klay Thompson guides Warriors past Mavericks, into NBA Finals
NBA // 1 week ago
Klay Thompson guides Warriors past Mavericks, into NBA Finals
May 27 (UPI) -- Sharpshooter Klay Thompson made eight 3-pointers en route to a game-high 32 points to lead the Golden State Warriors past the Dallas Mavericks and into the 2022 NBA Finals.
New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson cleared to return for 2022-23 season
NBA // 1 week ago
New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson cleared to return for 2022-23 season
May 26 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been "cleared in his return to play progression without any restrictions," the team announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rare LeBron James Triple Logoman card could bring millions at auction
Rare LeBron James Triple Logoman card could bring millions at auction
Several Rays pitchers opt out of Pride Night rainbow logos in 'faith-based' decision
Several Rays pitchers opt out of Pride Night rainbow logos in 'faith-based' decision
NBA Finals: Stephen Curry, Warriors crush Celtics to even series
NBA Finals: Stephen Curry, Warriors crush Celtics to even series
Rafael Nadal defeats Casper Ruud, wins 14th French Open title
Rafael Nadal defeats Casper Ruud, wins 14th French Open title
Notre Dame includes 'daughters' in update to famous fight song
Notre Dame includes 'daughters' in update to famous fight song
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement