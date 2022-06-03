Trending
Advertisement
NBA
June 3, 2022 / 7:40 AM

NBA Finals: Horford, Celtics shooters shock Warriors with fourth-quarter rally

By Alex Butler
NBA Finals: Horford, Celtics shooters shock Warriors with fourth-quarter rally
Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (L) scored 18 of his team-high 26 points in the second half of a playoff win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday in San Francisco. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

June 3 (UPI) -- The Boston Celtics overcame a 15-point deficit with an 18-2 run in the fourth quarter to stun the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals. They sank 21 3-pointers in the 120-108 win in San Francisco.

Celtics forward Al Horford made six 3-pointers and totaled a team-high 26 points in the triumph Thursday at Chase Center. Guards Jaylen Brown and Derrick White chipped in 24 and 21 points, respectively.

Advertisement

The Celtics shot 50.6% from the field and 51.2% from 3-point range. They also totaled 33 assists and scored 21 points off turnovers.

"I felt like the guys kept finding me time after time," Horford told reporters. "Also, Derrick White hit some tough shots there, too. Yeah, it was just: get the looks, knock 'em down, that's that."

Advertisement

All-Star guard Stephen Curry scored 21 of his game-high 34 points in the first 12 minutes to help the Warriors carry a 32-28 lead into the second, but he cooled down the stretch and his teammates failed to match their playoff-tested foes.

"Obviously they made a lot of shots," Curry said. "Seemed like, I don't think they missed until deep in the fourth. When you have a team that just finds a little bit of momentum like they did and they keep making shots, it's tough to kind of regain that momentum."

The Celtics outscored the Warriors 28-22 in the second quarter and led 56-54 at halftime. The Warriors opened the third with a 7-2 run to snatch back momentum. They added a 14-3 run later in the quarter to push their lead to 11 and took a 92-80 edge into the fourth. Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins scored a dozen points in the third.

RELATED NBA Finals: Stephen Curry, favored Warriors ready for 'battle-tested' Celtics

The Celtics carried an 11-0 run from late in the third through the first three minutes of the fourth, which cut the deficit to three.

White hit a 3-pointer with 5:40 remaining to tie the score at 103-103. That shot sparked a run of 17-unanswered points over the next four minutes for the Celtics and sealed the victory.

Advertisement

Horford scored 11 points over the final 12 minutes. Brown chipped in 10 in the fourth. The Celtics also made nine 3-pointers, including their first seven consecutively, and logged a dozen assists in the final frame.

RELATED Celtics hold off Heat rally, advance to NBA Finals

The Warriors held Celtics forward Jayson Tatum to just 12 points, but the All-NBA selection chipped in 13 assists in the win. Curry made seven 3-pointers for the Warriors. Wiggins scored 20 points in the loss. Warriors guard Klay Thompson totaled 15 points.

"Obviously everybody is down," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "You want to go out and win the first one. We had every opportunity, 12-point lead going into the fourth. Guys are bummed, as you would expect.

"But it's a seven-game series for a reason. I think you give Boston credit. They came in and earned the win. Played a great fourth quarter. We'll come in, watch the film, and see where we can get better, and you know, it's one game. So you move on to the next one."

The Warriors will host the Celtics in Game 2 at 8 p.m. EDT Sunday at Chase Center. The game will air on ABC.
Advertisement

Read More

NBA, French Open finales, Stanley Cup playoffs, golf tourney fill weekend schedule

Latest Headlines

NBA, French Open finales, Stanley Cup playoffs, golf tourney fill weekend schedule
NBA // 4 hours ago
NBA, French Open finales, Stanley Cup playoffs, golf tourney fill weekend schedule
MIAMI, June 3 (UPI) -- The NBA Finals, French Open title matches and Stanley Cup playoffs conference finales top this weekend's sports schedule. A PGA Tour golf tournament, international soccer matches and boxing bouts also will air.
Nike's Phil Knight, Dodgers' Alan Smolinisky offer to purchase NBA's Trail Blazers
NBA // 10 hours ago
Nike's Phil Knight, Dodgers' Alan Smolinisky offer to purchase NBA's Trail Blazers
June 2 (UPI) -- Nike co-founder Phil Knight and Los Angeles Dodgers minority owner Alan Smolinisky are attempting to purchase the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers.
NBA Finals: Stephen Curry, favored Warriors ready for 'battle-tested' Celtics
NBA // 2 days ago
NBA Finals: Stephen Curry, favored Warriors ready for 'battle-tested' Celtics
June 1 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors are favored over the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, but star guard Stephen Curry says his team will need everyone's best effort to overcome its "battle-tested" foes.
Celtics hold off Heat rally, advance to NBA Finals
NBA // 4 days ago
Celtics hold off Heat rally, advance to NBA Finals
MIAMI, May 29 (UPI) -- Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 26 points and the Boston Celtics fought off a fierce final-minutes rally to beat the Miami Heat on Sunday at FTX Arena and advance to the 2022 NBA Finals.
Klay Thompson guides Warriors past Mavericks, into NBA Finals
NBA // 1 week ago
Klay Thompson guides Warriors past Mavericks, into NBA Finals
May 27 (UPI) -- Sharpshooter Klay Thompson made eight 3-pointers en route to a game-high 32 points to lead the Golden State Warriors past the Dallas Mavericks and into the 2022 NBA Finals.
New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson cleared to return for 2022-23 season
NBA // 1 week ago
New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson cleared to return for 2022-23 season
May 26 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been "cleared in his return to play progression without any restrictions," the team announced.
Celtics' Jaylen Brown highlights playoff win with thunderous dunk vs. Heat
NBA // 1 week ago
Celtics' Jaylen Brown highlights playoff win with thunderous dunk vs. Heat
MIAMI, May 26 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown smashed in a powerful slam dunk over center Bam Adebayo to punctuate the team's road victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the 2022 Eastern Conference finals.
Tatum, Brown carry Celtics past Heat for 3-2 series lead
NBA // 1 week ago
Tatum, Brown carry Celtics past Heat for 3-2 series lead
MIAMI, May 25 (UPI) -- All-Star duo Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum caught fire late to lead the Boston Celtics to a 93-80 victory over an ice-cold Miami Heat team in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals Wednesday at FTX Arena.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr makes emotional plea for action after Texas shooting
NBA // 1 week ago
Warriors coach Steve Kerr makes emotional plea for action after Texas shooting
May 25 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr disregarded basketball and delivered a passionate plea for government action in response to an elementary school shooting, which killed 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas.
Doncic, Mavericks edge Warriors, still trail 3-1 in Western Conference Finals
NBA // 1 week ago
Doncic, Mavericks edge Warriors, still trail 3-1 in Western Conference Finals
May 25 (UPI) -- All-NBA guard Luka Doncic scored a game-high 30 points and the Dallas Mavericks led by as many as 29 in a 119-109 win over the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

French Open: USA's Coco Gauff clinches first Grand Slam final appearance
French Open: USA's Coco Gauff clinches first Grand Slam final appearance
Golf: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers beat Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes in The Match
Golf: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers beat Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes in The Match
Former Cowboys, Bears running back Marion Barber III dies at 38
Former Cowboys, Bears running back Marion Barber III dies at 38
NFL star J.J. Watt, wife Kealia Ohai expecting first baby: 'Could not be more excited'
NFL star J.J. Watt, wife Kealia Ohai expecting first baby: 'Could not be more excited'
Nike's Phil Knight, Dodgers' Alan Smolinisky offer to purchase NBA's Trail Blazers
Nike's Phil Knight, Dodgers' Alan Smolinisky offer to purchase NBA's Trail Blazers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement