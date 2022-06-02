Trending
Advertisement
NBA
June 2, 2022 / 9:52 PM

Nike's Phil Knight, Dodgers' Alan Smolinisky offer to purchase NBA's Trail Blazers

By Connor Grott
Nike's Phil Knight, Dodgers' Alan Smolinisky offer to purchase NBA's Trail Blazers
Nike co-founder Phil Knight is the 26th richest person in the world, according to Forbes, with an estimated net worth of $47.5 billion. File Photo by Andrew Gombert/EPA-EFE

June 2 (UPI) -- Nike co-founder Phil Knight and Los Angeles Dodgers minority owner Alan Smolinisky are attempting to purchase the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers.

ESPN, The Oregonian and the New York Times reported Thursday that Knight and Smolinisky delivered a written offer worth more than $2 billion to acquire the Trail Blazers and plan to remain aggressive in their pursuit of buying the franchise.

Advertisement

The Trail Blazers later confirmed the offer, but the team said it "remains not for sale."

Forbes listed the Trail Blazers' value at $2.05 billion last year, and the bid from Knight and Smolinisky is expected to land in that range, according to ESPN. Knight has a close relationship with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, and both Knight and Smolinisky have had discussions with the league office about a possible bid.

RELATED NBA Finals: Stephen Curry, favored Warriors ready for 'battle-tested' Celtics

Knight's deep ties to the area -- with Beaverton-based Nike and his alma mater, the University of Oregon -- reflect the current Blazers ownership group's desire to keep the franchise in Portland for the foreseeable future, ESPN reported.

Advertisement

Paul Allen's sister, Jody, has been managing the trust since her brother's death in October 2018. It was expected at some point the Blazers -- in addition to the NFL's Seattle Seahawks -- would be sold following Allen's death.

The 84-year-old Knight is the 26th richest person in the world, according to Forbes, with an estimated net worth of $47.5 billion. He was born in Portland, graduated from Oregon and stepped down as chairman and CEO of Nike in 2016 after more than five decades running the company.

RELATED New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson cleared to return for 2022-23 season

Smolinisky joined the Dodgers as a part-owner in 2019. He has been successful in commercial real estate and other investments.

RELATED Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has left knee surgery

Latest Headlines

NBA Finals: Stephen Curry, favored Warriors ready for 'battle-tested' Celtics
NBA // 1 day ago
NBA Finals: Stephen Curry, favored Warriors ready for 'battle-tested' Celtics
June 1 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors are favored over the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, but star guard Stephen Curry says his team will need everyone's best effort to overcome its "battle-tested" foes.
Celtics hold off Heat rally, advance to NBA Finals
NBA // 3 days ago
Celtics hold off Heat rally, advance to NBA Finals
MIAMI, May 29 (UPI) -- Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 26 points and the Boston Celtics fought off a fierce final-minutes rally to beat the Miami Heat on Sunday at FTX Arena and advance to the 2022 NBA Finals.
Klay Thompson guides Warriors past Mavericks, into NBA Finals
NBA // 6 days ago
Klay Thompson guides Warriors past Mavericks, into NBA Finals
May 27 (UPI) -- Sharpshooter Klay Thompson made eight 3-pointers en route to a game-high 32 points to lead the Golden State Warriors past the Dallas Mavericks and into the 2022 NBA Finals.
New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson cleared to return for 2022-23 season
NBA // 6 days ago
New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson cleared to return for 2022-23 season
May 26 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been "cleared in his return to play progression without any restrictions," the team announced.
Celtics' Jaylen Brown highlights playoff win with thunderous dunk vs. Heat
NBA // 1 week ago
Celtics' Jaylen Brown highlights playoff win with thunderous dunk vs. Heat
MIAMI, May 26 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown smashed in a powerful slam dunk over center Bam Adebayo to punctuate the team's road victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the 2022 Eastern Conference finals.
Tatum, Brown carry Celtics past Heat for 3-2 series lead
NBA // 1 week ago
Tatum, Brown carry Celtics past Heat for 3-2 series lead
MIAMI, May 25 (UPI) -- All-Star duo Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum caught fire late to lead the Boston Celtics to a 93-80 victory over an ice-cold Miami Heat team in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals Wednesday at FTX Arena.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr makes emotional plea for action after Texas shooting
NBA // 1 week ago
Warriors coach Steve Kerr makes emotional plea for action after Texas shooting
May 25 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr disregarded basketball and delivered a passionate plea for government action in response to an elementary school shooting, which killed 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas.
Doncic, Mavericks edge Warriors, still trail 3-1 in Western Conference Finals
NBA // 1 week ago
Doncic, Mavericks edge Warriors, still trail 3-1 in Western Conference Finals
May 25 (UPI) -- All-NBA guard Luka Doncic scored a game-high 30 points and the Dallas Mavericks led by as many as 29 in a 119-109 win over the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has left knee surgery
NBA // 1 week ago
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has left knee surgery
May 24 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls star guard Zach LaVine underwent arthroscopic left knee surgery Tuesday in Los Angeles, the team announced.
Jayson Tatum, Celtics create 'new series' with blowout of Heat
NBA // 1 week ago
Jayson Tatum, Celtics create 'new series' with blowout of Heat
May 24 (UPI) -- All-Star forward Jayson Tatum said the Boston Celtics created a "new series" with their dominant 20-point win over the Miami Heat, which evened the best-of-seven game Eastern Conference finals at 2-2.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

French Open: USA's Coco Gauff clinches first Grand Slam final appearance
French Open: USA's Coco Gauff clinches first Grand Slam final appearance
Golf: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers beat Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes in The Match
Golf: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers beat Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes in The Match
Former Cowboys, Bears running back Marion Barber III dies at 38
Former Cowboys, Bears running back Marion Barber III dies at 38
French Open tennis: Iga Swiatek, Marin Cilic advance to semifinals
French Open tennis: Iga Swiatek, Marin Cilic advance to semifinals
Drew Timme withdraws from NBA Draft, will return to Gonzaga
Drew Timme withdraws from NBA Draft, will return to Gonzaga
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement