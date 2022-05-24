Trending
Advertisement
NBA
May 24, 2022 / 7:48 AM

Jayson Tatum, Celtics create 'new series' with blowout of Heat

By Alex Butler
Jayson Tatum, Celtics create 'new series' with blowout of Heat
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (R) scored a game-high 31 points in a win over the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday at TD Garden in Boston. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE

May 24 (UPI) -- All-Star forward Jayson Tatum said the Boston Celtics created a "new series" with their dominant 20-point win over the Miami Heat, which evened the best-of-seven game Eastern Conference finals at 2-2.

Tatum scored a game-high 31 points in the 102-82 victory Monday at TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics rebounded from a Game 3 loss and prioritized limited turnovers and a better defensive effort to capture Game 4 and even the series.

Advertisement

"I think obviously it's 2-2, so it's kind of like a new series, best of three," Tatum told reporters at his postgame news conference.

"Just having a conversation that I think human nature plays a part in, when you win a game you can relax a little bit, but obviously when we lose a game, we feel like the next game is do or die, and then we come out and play like we did. I think we have to have that mindset going into Game 5, that it is a must-win game, because tonight was essentially something like that.

Advertisement
RELATED Wiggins dunk on Doncic highlights Warriors playoff win vs. Mavericks

"Everybody knew it. We could all feel it."

The Celtics out-rebounded the Heat 60-38. They also held a 32-8 edge in made free throws and went to the line 24 more times than their foes. The Celtics outscored the Heat 38-28 in the paint, led by as many as 32 points and never trailed in Game 4.

"They came out and jumped us," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "I think probably more than anything, our offense really hurt us at the beginning. We just weren't getting the kind of purposeful execution that you need to on the road. And then they were able to kind of get some relief points from that and get to the free throw line.

RELATED Tucker's tenacity, player-led adjustments empower Butler, Miami Heat

"They jumped out to that lead and that was the story for the rest of the game."

Tatum and Celtics guard Derrick White scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, over the first 12 minutes. The Celtics went on an 18-1 run off the opening tip off and carried a 29-11 lead into the second quarter.

Tatum poured in another dozen points in the second, which was matched by Heat guard Victor Oladipo, but the Celtics carried a 57-33 into halftime.

Advertisement
RELATED Heat 'inspired' by Jimmy Butler's 41 points in Game 1 win vs. Celtics

Each team scored 19 points in the third. The Heat outscored the Celtics 30-26 over the final 12 minutes of the blowout loss.

Oladipo scored a team-high 23 points off the Heat bench. The Celtics held Heat forward Jimmy Butler to just six points, on 3 of 14 shooting. Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin scored 14 and 12 points, respectively, off the Heat bench.

Payton Pritchard scored 14 off the Celtics bench. White chipped in 14 points for the Celtics. Celtics guard Jaylen Brown and center Robert Williams scored a dozen points apiece.

"You have to take it one game at a time," Oladipo said. "You have to flush any game you just played and get ready for the next one.

"It's a seven-game series. So you can't really relax until you get four out of seven. We've got to watch the film learn from this and get ready for Game 5."

Game 5 will tip off at 8:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday at FTX Arena in Miami. The series will then return to Boston on Friday for Game 6. Game 7, if necessary, will be Sunday in Miami.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Heat's Tyler Herro out for Game 4 vs. Celtics
NBA // 19 hours ago
Heat's Tyler Herro out for Game 4 vs. Celtics
MIAMI, May 23 (UPI) -- The Miami Heat will be without guard Tyler Herro for Game 4 of the 2022 Eastern Conference finals, the team said Monday. Herro sustained a groin injury in Game 3.
Wiggins dunk on Doncic highlights Warriors playoff win vs. Mavericks
NBA // 1 day ago
Wiggins dunk on Doncic highlights Warriors playoff win vs. Mavericks
May 23 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors overcame a 40-point effort from Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic to take a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals. Andrew Wiggins headlined the win with a highlight-reel dunk on Doncic.
Celtics 'embarrass' Heat to even Eastern Conference finals
NBA // 4 days ago
Celtics 'embarrass' Heat to even Eastern Conference finals
MIAMI, May 19 (UPI) -- Jayson Tatum scored 27 points in three quarters and the Boston Celtics made 20 3-pointers in a thrashing of the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals Thursday at FTX Arena.
Stephen Curry, Warriors cruise to Game 1 win vs. Mavericks
NBA // 5 days ago
Stephen Curry, Warriors cruise to Game 1 win vs. Mavericks
May 19 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry scored a game-high 21 points through three quarters to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 112-87 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
Tucker's tenacity, player-led adjustments empower Butler, Miami Heat
NBA // 5 days ago
Tucker's tenacity, player-led adjustments empower Butler, Miami Heat
MIAMI, May 18 (UPI) -- Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra continues to let veteran players handle how best to respond to playoff adversity. The stray-from-clipboard strategy guided the team to within three wins of an NBA Finals appearance.
Heat 'inspired' by Jimmy Butler's 41 points in Game 1 win vs. Celtics
NBA // 6 days ago
Heat 'inspired' by Jimmy Butler's 41 points in Game 1 win vs. Celtics
MIAMI, May 17 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler poured in 41 points and the Miami Heat offense launched an explosive third-quarter comeback to beat the Boston Celtics 118-107 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday at FTX Arena.
NBA Draft Lottery 2022: Orlando Magic win top pick; Thunder get No. 2 choice
NBA // 6 days ago
NBA Draft Lottery 2022: Orlando Magic win top pick; Thunder get No. 2 choice
May 17 (UPI) -- The Orlando Magic won the NBA Draft Lottery for the fourth time in franchise history Tuesday night and will pick No. 1 in the 2022 draft.
Kyrie Irving says he 'would've won' more titles with Cavs, LeBron; cites maturity
NBA // 1 week ago
Kyrie Irving says he 'would've won' more titles with Cavs, LeBron; cites maturity
May 17 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving says he would have won more championships with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers if he had the "same maturity line" and understanding of himself he does now.
Celtics' Marcus Smart questionable for Game 1 vs. Heat with foot sprain
NBA // 1 week ago
Celtics' Marcus Smart questionable for Game 1 vs. Heat with foot sprain
May 16 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is considered questionable for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat because of a right midfoot sprain.
Drake says he cashed in $2.6 million NHL, NBA sports bet parlay
NBA // 1 week ago
Drake says he cashed in $2.6 million NHL, NBA sports bet parlay
May 16 (UPI) -- Rapper Drake cashed in for more than $2.6 million on a three-leg sports bet parlay that involved the Stanley Cup and NBA playoffs, he announced Monday on Instagram.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Early Voting wins Preakness Stakes
Early Voting wins Preakness Stakes
Justin Thomas wins the PGA Championship
Justin Thomas wins the PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters Tournament
Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters Tournament
Kamila Valieva: Embattled Russian teen figure skater top qualifier in short program
Kamila Valieva: Embattled Russian teen figure skater top qualifier in short program
Beijing Olympics: Moments from women's single figure skating
Beijing Olympics: Moments from women's single figure skating
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement