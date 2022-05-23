Wiggins dunk on Doncic highlights Warriors playoff win vs. Mavericks

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins scored 10 points in the fourth quarter of a playoff win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in Dallas. Photo by Adam Davis/EPA-EFE

May 23 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors overcame a 40-point effort from Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic to take a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals. Andrew Wiggins headlined the win with a highlight-reel dunk on Doncic. Warriors guard Stephen Curry scored a team-high 31 points with five 3-pointers and 11 assists in the 109-100 victory Sunday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Wiggins chipped in 27 points and 11 rebounds. Advertisement

"He is stepping up," Curry told reporters, when asked about Wiggins. "That is only because of his approach and his attitude and him just being a gamer.

"What we are asking him to do is guard the best guy on the other side. What he is doing rebounding has been awesome and his comfort level to put pressure on the rim. ... All that stuff matters."

"I was just feeling the energy," Wiggins told reporters. "When I saw the rim, that was all I saw."

Wiggins' fourth-quarter slam was a microcosm of the Warriors' domination of the series thus far. The Warriors led 91-83 midway through the quarter when Wiggins eyed the rim. Curry dribbled near the right elbow and drove toward the paint to start the play.

Curry passed the ball out to Wiggins, who stayed at the top of the arc. Wiggins caught the pass, turned left around Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock and dribbled into the paint. He then picked up the ball as he stepped into the lane and Doncic fronted the rim.

Wiggins elevated, pulled the ball back in his right hand, used his left hand to create space between Doncic and violently threw the ball through the rim. Referees initially called an offensive foul, but the call was overturned.

"That was impressive, I'm not going to lie," Doncic said. "I saw the video again. That was incredible. I wish I had those bunnies [leaping ability]."

Game 3 featured 11 lead changes and was tied four times. The Warriors outscored the Mavericks 46-34 in the paint and led by as many as 14. They also totaled 28 assists and just 10 turnovers.

The Warriors outscored the Mavericks 25-22 in the first quarter. The Mavericks outscored the Warriors by two in the second to make the score 48-47 at halftime. Curry poured in 11 in the third to help the Warriors carry a 78-68 lead into the fourth.

Doncic netted 21 in the fourth, while Wiggins paced the Warriors with 10 over the final 12 minutes. The Mavericks outscored the Warriors 32-31 down the stretch, but could close the deficit.

Warriors guard Klay Thompson scored 19 points in the win. Draymond Green and Jordan Poole chipped in 10 points apiece for the Warriors.

Spence Dinwiddie scored 26 points off the Mavericks bench. Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson chipped in 20 points.

"Every game is going to be really difficult," Doncic said. "It's not over yet, but it's not going to be easy. The Warriors aren't going to give you anything easy."

Game 4 will tip off at 9 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Dallas. The winner of the series will face the Miami Heat or Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. The Heat lead that Eastern Conference finals series 2-1.