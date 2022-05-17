Trending
Advertisement
NBA
May 17, 2022 / 9:25 PM

NBA Draft Lottery 2022: Orlando Magic win top pick; Thunder get No. 2 choice

By Connor Grott

May 17 (UPI) -- The Orlando Magic won the NBA Draft Lottery for the fourth time in franchise history Tuesday night and will pick No. 1 in the 2022 draft.

The Magic had a 14% chance to land the top pick, along with the Houston Rockets and the Detroit Pistons. It is the Magic's first time holding the No. 1 overall pick since 2004, when the team selected eight-time All-Star center Dwight Howard.

Advertisement

Orlando also won the lottery in back-to-back years in 1992 (Shaquille O'Neal) and 1993 (Chris Webber). Webber was later traded to the Golden State Warriors for Penny Hardaway and three future first-round draft picks.

RELATED Kyrie Irving says he 'would've won' more titles with Cavs, LeBron; cites maturity

The Oklahoma City Thunder, meanwhile, landed the No. 2 pick in this year's draft. It will be the franchise's first top-four selection since 2009, when the team selected James Harden.

Advertisement

The Thunder also have a second lottery pick at No. 12 as a result of the Paul George trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Houston Rockets, who picked No. 2 in last year's draft, secured the third pick this time around. It will be the first time that Houston picks in the top four in consecutive years since 1983-84.

RELATED Celtics' Marcus Smart questionable for Game 1 vs. Heat with foot sprain

The Sacramento Kings grabbed the No. 4 overall pick after having just a 7.5% chance to jump into the top four. They climbed ahead of the Detroit Pistons, who will now select fifth.

The Indiana Pacers will pick at No. 6 overall -- the first time they've had a top-nine selection since 1989 -- followed by the Portland Trail Blazers at No. 7.

Because the Los Angeles Lakers' draft choice fell inside the top 10 at No. 8, that selection goes to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the Anthony Davis trade from 2019.

RELATED Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic officially named NBA MVP

That pick had a 99.6% chance of conferring to the Pelicans. If it didn't, the selection would have gone to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the trade that sent Jonas Valanciunas to New Orleans and Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe to the Grizzlies.

Advertisement

Instead, Memphis receives the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2022 second-round pick via the Pelicans, in addition to New Orleans' 2025 second-rounder.

The San Antonio Spurs (ninth), Washington Wizards (10th), New York Knicks (11th), Charlotte Hornets (13th) and Cavaliers (14th) rounded out the lottery.

This year's NBA Draft is set for June 23 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Latest Headlines

Heat 'inspired' by Jimmy Butler's 41 points in Game 1 win vs. Celtics
NBA // 1 hour ago
Heat 'inspired' by Jimmy Butler's 41 points in Game 1 win vs. Celtics
MIAMI, May 17 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler poured in 41 points and the Miami Heat offense launched an explosive third-quarter comeback to beat the Boston Celtics 118-107 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday at FTX Arena.
Kyrie Irving says he 'would've won' more titles with Cavs, LeBron; cites maturity
NBA // 17 hours ago
Kyrie Irving says he 'would've won' more titles with Cavs, LeBron; cites maturity
May 17 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving says he would have won more championships with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers if he had the "same maturity line" and understanding of himself he does now.
Celtics' Marcus Smart questionable for Game 1 vs. Heat with foot sprain
NBA // 1 day ago
Celtics' Marcus Smart questionable for Game 1 vs. Heat with foot sprain
May 16 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is considered questionable for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat because of a right midfoot sprain.
Drake says he cashed in $2.6 million NHL, NBA sports bet parlay
NBA // 1 day ago
Drake says he cashed in $2.6 million NHL, NBA sports bet parlay
May 16 (UPI) -- Rapper Drake cashed in for more than $2.6 million on a three-leg sports bet parlay that involved the Stanley Cup and NBA playoffs, he announced Monday on Instagram.
Mavericks stun Suns with 33-point blowout, advance to conference finals
NBA // 1 day ago
Mavericks stun Suns with 33-point blowout, advance to conference finals
May 16 (UPI) -- All-NBA guard Luka Doncic scored a game-high 35 points and the Dallas Mavericks led by as many as 46 in a blowout of the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals.
Mavericks' Luka Doncic nets 33 to force Game 7 vs. Suns
NBA // 4 days ago
Mavericks' Luka Doncic nets 33 to force Game 7 vs. Suns
May 13 (UPI) -- All-Star guard Luka Doncic scored a game-high 33 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a blowout win over the top-seeded Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference semifinals, forcing a Game 7 in the best-of-seven series.
Butler leads Heat past 76ers, into Eastern Conference finals
NBA // 4 days ago
Butler leads Heat past 76ers, into Eastern Conference finals
May 13 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 32 points to lead the Miami Heat to a win over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 6 of their second-round playoff series, punching a ticket to the Eastern Conference finals.
'Hungry' Grizzlies trio powers 39-point playoff win vs. Warriors
NBA // 5 days ago
'Hungry' Grizzlies trio powers 39-point playoff win vs. Warriors
May 12 (UPI) -- Jaren Jackson Jr., Tyus Jones and Desmond Bane scored 21 points apiece to lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Golden State Warriors and stave off playoff elimination in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic officially named NBA MVP
NBA // 6 days ago
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic officially named NBA MVP
May 11 (UPI) -- Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic was officially named the NBA's Most Valuable Player for the 2021-22 season Wednesday night.
NBA great Bob Lanier, who starred for Pistons, Bucks, dies at 73
NBA // 6 days ago
NBA great Bob Lanier, who starred for Pistons, Bucks, dies at 73
May 11 (UPI) -- Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Lanier, who starred for the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks in the 1970s and 1980s, died after a short illness, the NBA announced. He was 73.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kyrie Irving says he 'would've won' more titles with Cavs, LeBron; cites maturity
Kyrie Irving says he 'would've won' more titles with Cavs, LeBron; cites maturity
MLB suspends Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey 60 games for drug distribution
MLB suspends Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey 60 games for drug distribution
Astros pitcher Jake Odorizzi injures leg, leaves Fenway on stretcher
Astros pitcher Jake Odorizzi injures leg, leaves Fenway on stretcher
Gael Monfils, France's top tennis player, withdraws from French Open
Gael Monfils, France's top tennis player, withdraws from French Open
Drake says he cashed in $2.6 million NHL, NBA sports bet parlay
Drake says he cashed in $2.6 million NHL, NBA sports bet parlay
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement