Trending
Advertisement
NBA
May 12, 2022 / 8:31 AM

'Hungry' Grizzlies trio powers 39-point playoff win vs. Warriors

By Alex Butler
'Hungry' Grizzlies trio powers 39-point playoff win vs. Warriors
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (R) totaled 21 points, eight rebounds and three assists in a win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in Memphis. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

May 12 (UPI) -- Jaren Jackson Jr., Tyus Jones and Desmond Bane scored 21 points apiece to lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Golden State Warriors and stave off playoff elimination in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.

The Grizzlies scored a franchise playoff-record 77 points in the first half and never trailed in the 134-95 victory Wednesday at FedExForum in Memphis. The best-of-seven game series, which the Warriors lead 3-2, will return to San Francisco for Game 6.

Advertisement

"We are hungry and fighting," Jones told reporters. "Our season is on the line at this point. We are fighting and will need these guys every single night from here on out.

"They showed up for us and we are going to need that again on Friday."

RELATED Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic officially named NBA MVP

The Grizzlies outscored the Warriors 50-36 in the paint, 52-35 off the bench, 29-10 off turnovers and led by as many as 55 in the victory. They also totaled just nine giveaways and 37 assists, while the Warriors logged 22 turnovers and 22 assists.

Jackson, Bane and Jones also made four 3-pointers apiece. The Grizzlies totaled 18 3-pointers as a team.

Advertisement

Jackson netted a hook shot 17 seconds into the game to spark a 7-2 run. The Grizzlies outscored the Warriors 38-28 over the first 12 minutes, powered by Jackson's 10 points. Warriors guard Klay Thompson scored a dozen points in the quarter.

RELATED NBA great Bob Lanier, who starred for Pistons, Bucks, dies at 73

The Grizzlies poured in another 39 points in the second and led 77-50 at halftime. They made nine 3-pointers and outscored the Warriors 42-17 in the third to push the game into blowout territory.

Forward Dillon Brooks, who scored a dozen points, was among the seven Grizzlies players who scored at least 10 points. Ziare Williams and Brandon Clarke each chipped in 11 points. De'Anthony Melton scored 10 off the Grizzlies bench.

Thompson scored a team-high 19 points for the Warriors. Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga scored 17 in the loss.

RELATED Grizzlies' Ja Morant has bone bruise in knee, doubtful for rest of playoffs

The third-seeded Warriors host the No. 2 Grizzlies in Game 6 at 10 p.m. EDT Friday at Chase Center in San Francisco. The winner of the series will face the top-seeded Phoenix Suns or No. 4 Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals.

"We've exceeded expectations ever since I've been here," Bane said. "It almost seems like whenever somebody thinks we can't do something, we end up doing it.

Advertisement

"I never want to put a limit on this team and what we can do because anything is possible."

Latest Headlines

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic officially named NBA MVP
NBA // 12 hours ago
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic officially named NBA MVP
May 11 (UPI) -- Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic was officially named the NBA's Most Valuable Player for the 2021-22 season Wednesday night.
NBA great Bob Lanier, who starred for Pistons, Bucks, dies at 73
NBA // 1 day ago
NBA great Bob Lanier, who starred for Pistons, Bucks, dies at 73
May 11 (UPI) -- Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Lanier, who starred for the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks in the 1970s and 1980s, died after a short illness, the NBA announced. He was 73.
Heat slug 'snail-paced' 76ers, take 3-2 playoff series lead
NBA // 1 day ago
Heat slug 'snail-paced' 76ers, take 3-2 playoff series lead
MIAMI, May 10 (UPI) -- The Miami Heat out-hustled and thoroughly outplayed the Philadelphia 76ers to dominate Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals 120-85 Tuesday at FTX Arena.
Grizzlies' Ja Morant has bone bruise in knee, doubtful for rest of playoffs
NBA // 1 day ago
Grizzlies' Ja Morant has bone bruise in knee, doubtful for rest of playoffs
May 10 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant has a bone bruise in his right knee and is expected to miss the remainder of the NBA playoffs, the team announced.
Curry, Warriors edge Grizzlies without Kerr, take 3-1 series lead
NBA // 2 days ago
Curry, Warriors edge Grizzlies without Kerr, take 3-1 series lead
May 10 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry scored 18 of his game-high 32 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Golden State Warriors to a comeback win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals.
Mike Brown to coach Warriors in Game 4 after Steve Kerr tests positive for COVID-19
NBA // 2 days ago
Mike Brown to coach Warriors in Game 4 after Steve Kerr tests positive for COVID-19
May 9 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday evening and will miss Game 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Phoenix Suns' Monty Williams wins NBA Coach of the Year Award
NBA // 2 days ago
Phoenix Suns' Monty Williams wins NBA Coach of the Year Award
May 9 (UPI) -- Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns captured the Red Auerbach Trophy as the NBA Coach of the Year for the 2021-22 season, the league announced.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic to be awarded NBA's MVP for second-consecutive season
NBA // 2 days ago
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic to be awarded NBA's MVP for second-consecutive season
May 9 (UPI) -- Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic will be named the NBA's Most Valuable Player for the 2021-22 season.
Grizzlies' Ja Morant likely out for Game 4 vs. Warriors
NBA // 3 days ago
Grizzlies' Ja Morant likely out for Game 4 vs. Warriors
May 9 (UPI) -- The Memphis Grizzlies will likely be without star guard Ja Morant when they battle the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters.
Fan ejected for incident with Chris Paul's family during Mavericks-Suns playoff game
NBA // 3 days ago
Fan ejected for incident with Chris Paul's family during Mavericks-Suns playoff game
May 9 (UPI) -- A Dallas Mavericks fan was ejected for an incident that involved the family of Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul in the stands during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals, the Mavericks said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cleveland Guardians-Chicago White Sox game postponed due to COVID-19
Cleveland Guardians-Chicago White Sox game postponed due to COVID-19
Kickball player banned from Tinder for using app to recruit teammates
Kickball player banned from Tinder for using app to recruit teammates
NBA great Bob Lanier, who starred for Pistons, Bucks, dies at 73
NBA great Bob Lanier, who starred for Pistons, Bucks, dies at 73
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic officially named NBA MVP
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic officially named NBA MVP
Tennis legend Chris Evert completes chemotherapy for ovarian cancer
Tennis legend Chris Evert completes chemotherapy for ovarian cancer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement