'Hungry' Grizzlies trio powers 39-point playoff win vs. Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (R) totaled 21 points, eight rebounds and three assists in a win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in Memphis. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

May 12 (UPI) -- Jaren Jackson Jr., Tyus Jones and Desmond Bane scored 21 points apiece to lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Golden State Warriors and stave off playoff elimination in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals. The Grizzlies scored a franchise playoff-record 77 points in the first half and never trailed in the 134-95 victory Wednesday at FedExForum in Memphis. The best-of-seven game series, which the Warriors lead 3-2, will return to San Francisco for Game 6. Advertisement

"We are hungry and fighting," Jones told reporters. "Our season is on the line at this point. We are fighting and will need these guys every single night from here on out.

"They showed up for us and we are going to need that again on Friday."

The Grizzlies outscored the Warriors 50-36 in the paint, 52-35 off the bench, 29-10 off turnovers and led by as many as 55 in the victory. They also totaled just nine giveaways and 37 assists, while the Warriors logged 22 turnovers and 22 assists.

Jackson, Bane and Jones also made four 3-pointers apiece. The Grizzlies totaled 18 3-pointers as a team.

Jackson netted a hook shot 17 seconds into the game to spark a 7-2 run. The Grizzlies outscored the Warriors 38-28 over the first 12 minutes, powered by Jackson's 10 points. Warriors guard Klay Thompson scored a dozen points in the quarter.

The Grizzlies poured in another 39 points in the second and led 77-50 at halftime. They made nine 3-pointers and outscored the Warriors 42-17 in the third to push the game into blowout territory.

Forward Dillon Brooks, who scored a dozen points, was among the seven Grizzlies players who scored at least 10 points. Ziare Williams and Brandon Clarke each chipped in 11 points. De'Anthony Melton scored 10 off the Grizzlies bench.

Thompson scored a team-high 19 points for the Warriors. Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga scored 17 in the loss.

The third-seeded Warriors host the No. 2 Grizzlies in Game 6 at 10 p.m. EDT Friday at Chase Center in San Francisco. The winner of the series will face the top-seeded Phoenix Suns or No. 4 Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals.

"We've exceeded expectations ever since I've been here," Bane said. "It almost seems like whenever somebody thinks we can't do something, we end up doing it.

"I never want to put a limit on this team and what we can do because anything is possible."