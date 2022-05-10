Curry, Warriors edge Grizzlies without Kerr, take 3-1 series lead

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry made eight consecutive free throws down the stretch of a playoff win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday at Chase Center, in San Francisco. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

May 10 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry scored 18 of his game-high 32 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Golden State Warriors to a comeback win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals. The Warriors took their first lead of the night with 45.7 seconds remaining in the 101-98 victory Monday at Chase Center in San Francisco. They now own a 3-1 series lead and are just one win away from a trip to the Western Conference finals. Advertisement

"Defensively, we were solid," Curry told reporters. "Offensively, we just couldn't get anything going. We gutted it out."

The Grizzlies, who played without injured star guard Ja Morant, outscored the Warriors 58-42 in the paint and led by as many as a dozen points in the loss. The Warriors outscored the Grizzlies 36-28 off the bench and 15-11 off turnovers. They played without coach Steve Kerr, who tested positive for COVID-19.

"I'm just super proud of how hard our guys competed," Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. "Unbelievable effort for 48 minutes. The ball just didn't bounce our way a couple times in the fourth quarter."

The Grizzlies started the game with an 8-2 run and took a 24-20 edge into the second. Both teams played terrible offensively over the next 12 minutes. The Warriors shot 28% and outscored the Grizzlies 18-17 in the quarter, but trailed 41-38 at halftime.

The Grizzlies edged the Warriors 28-24 in the third to take a seven-point lead into the fourth. They started the final frame with a 7-2 run to take a 76-64 advantage with 10:35 to go. The Warriors answered with several runs and tied the score multiple times down the stretch.

Curry sparked a final 11-2 run with eight-consecutive made free throws with less than a minute remaining.

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins chipped in 17 points and 10 rebounds in the victory. Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole scored 14 points apiece for the Warriors.

Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points in the loss. Tyus Jones chipped in 19 points for the Grizzlies. Grizzlies center Steven Adams totaled 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Game 5 will tip off at 9:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday at FedExForum in Memphis. The winner of the series will face the Phoenix Suns or Dallas Mavericks. The Suns-Mavericks series is tied 2-2.