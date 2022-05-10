Grizzlies' Ja Morant has bone bruise in knee, doubtful for rest of playoffs

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant dribbles up the court against the Golden State Warriors during Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals on May 7, 2022, at Chase Center in San Francisco. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

May 10 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant has a bone bruise in his right knee and is expected to miss the remainder of the NBA playoffs, the team announced Tuesday. The Grizzlies said in a statement that Morant underwent an MRI that revealed the extent of the knee injury. Memphis noted that Morant is "doubtful for the remainder of the postseason," but he is "expected to make a full recovery." Advertisement

The team believes Morant suffered the bone bruise during the fourth quarter in Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors when Jordan Poole trapped Morant and reached for the basketball, but instead grabbed Morant's knee.

The NBA didn't see any reason for disciplinary action on the play, but Morant voiced his displeasure with Poole on social media. In a since-deleted post on Twitter, Morant wrote: "Broke the code."

Morant's tweet was in reference to Golden State head coach Steve Kerr saying Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks "broke the code" when he struck Gary Payton II in the head while he was in midair during a dunk attempt in Game 2. That play resulted in Payton fracturing his elbow.

The Grizzlies posted a 20-5 record without Morant this season, but Memphis desperately missed his scoring prowess down the stretch in its 101-98 loss in Game 4 on Monday night. The Grizzlies missed six of their final eight shots after leading by three points with 2:32 left in the game.

Morant averaged 38.3 points, 8.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds in the Western Conference semifinals series against the Warriors.

Down 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, the Grizzlies will try to avoid elimination against the Warriors at home in Wednesday's Game 5.