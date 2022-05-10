Trending
Advertisement
NBA
May 10, 2022 / 8:07 PM

Grizzlies' Ja Morant has bone bruise in knee, doubtful for rest of playoffs

By Connor Grott
Grizzlies' Ja Morant has bone bruise in knee, doubtful for rest of playoffs
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant dribbles up the court against the Golden State Warriors during Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals on May 7, 2022, at Chase Center in San Francisco. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

May 10 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant has a bone bruise in his right knee and is expected to miss the remainder of the NBA playoffs, the team announced Tuesday.

The Grizzlies said in a statement that Morant underwent an MRI that revealed the extent of the knee injury. Memphis noted that Morant is "doubtful for the remainder of the postseason," but he is "expected to make a full recovery."

Advertisement

The team believes Morant suffered the bone bruise during the fourth quarter in Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors when Jordan Poole trapped Morant and reached for the basketball, but instead grabbed Morant's knee.

The NBA didn't see any reason for disciplinary action on the play, but Morant voiced his displeasure with Poole on social media. In a since-deleted post on Twitter, Morant wrote: "Broke the code."

RELATED Grizzlies' Ja Morant likely out for Game 4 vs. Warriors

Morant's tweet was in reference to Golden State head coach Steve Kerr saying Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks "broke the code" when he struck Gary Payton II in the head while he was in midair during a dunk attempt in Game 2. That play resulted in Payton fracturing his elbow.

Advertisement

The Grizzlies posted a 20-5 record without Morant this season, but Memphis desperately missed his scoring prowess down the stretch in its 101-98 loss in Game 4 on Monday night. The Grizzlies missed six of their final eight shots after leading by three points with 2:32 left in the game.

Morant averaged 38.3 points, 8.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds in the Western Conference semifinals series against the Warriors.

RELATED Curry, Warriors edge Grizzlies without Kerr, take 3-1 series lead

Down 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, the Grizzlies will try to avoid elimination against the Warriors at home in Wednesday's Game 5.

RELATED Ja Morant scores 47 to help Memphis bounce back in series vs. Golden State

Latest Headlines

Curry, Warriors edge Grizzlies without Kerr, take 3-1 series lead
NBA // 13 hours ago
Curry, Warriors edge Grizzlies without Kerr, take 3-1 series lead
May 10 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry scored 18 of his game-high 32 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Golden State Warriors to a comeback win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals.
Mike Brown to coach Warriors in Game 4 after Steve Kerr tests positive for COVID-19
NBA // 23 hours ago
Mike Brown to coach Warriors in Game 4 after Steve Kerr tests positive for COVID-19
May 9 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday evening and will miss Game 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Phoenix Suns' Monty Williams wins NBA Coach of the Year Award
NBA // 1 day ago
Phoenix Suns' Monty Williams wins NBA Coach of the Year Award
May 9 (UPI) -- Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns captured the Red Auerbach Trophy as the NBA Coach of the Year for the 2021-22 season, the league announced.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic to be awarded NBA's MVP for second-consecutive season
NBA // 1 day ago
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic to be awarded NBA's MVP for second-consecutive season
May 9 (UPI) -- Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic will be named the NBA's Most Valuable Player for the 2021-22 season.
Grizzlies' Ja Morant likely out for Game 4 vs. Warriors
NBA // 1 day ago
Grizzlies' Ja Morant likely out for Game 4 vs. Warriors
May 9 (UPI) -- The Memphis Grizzlies will likely be without star guard Ja Morant when they battle the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters.
Fan ejected for incident with Chris Paul's family during Mavericks-Suns playoff game
NBA // 1 day ago
Fan ejected for incident with Chris Paul's family during Mavericks-Suns playoff game
May 9 (UPI) -- A Dallas Mavericks fan was ejected for an incident that involved the family of Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul in the stands during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals, the Mavericks said.
Clutch James Harden helps 76ers beat Heat, tie playoff series 2-2
NBA // 1 day ago
Clutch James Harden helps 76ers beat Heat, tie playoff series 2-2
May 9 (UPI) -- Star guard James Harden scored 16 of his team-high 31 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, tying the series at 2-2.
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks suspended for Game 3 vs. Warriors after flagrant foul
NBA // 5 days ago
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks suspended for Game 3 vs. Warriors after flagrant foul
May 5 (UPI) -- The NBA has suspended Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks for one game without pay after his flagrant foul on Gary Payton II during Game 2 of Memphis' Western Conference semifinal series against the Golden State Warriors.
NBA playoffs: Booker, Paul pace Suns in blowout of Mavericks
NBA // 5 days ago
NBA playoffs: Booker, Paul pace Suns in blowout of Mavericks
May 5 (UPI) -- Devin Booker scored 21 of his team-high 30 points in the second half to lead the Phoenix Suns to a blowout win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinal series.
Adebayo, Butler help Heat beat 76ers, take 2-0 series lead
NBA // 5 days ago
Adebayo, Butler help Heat beat 76ers, take 2-0 series lead
MIAMI, May 4 (UPI) -- Bam Adebayo scored a team-high 23 points and the Miami Heat made 51.3% of its shots from the field for a win over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Wednesday at FTX Arena in Miami.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Curry, Warriors edge Grizzlies without Kerr, take 3-1 series lead
Curry, Warriors edge Grizzlies without Kerr, take 3-1 series lead
Tennis legend Chris Evert completes chemotherapy for ovarian cancer
Tennis legend Chris Evert completes chemotherapy for ovarian cancer
After Rich Strike's stunning Kentucky Derby upset, future is unclear
After Rich Strike's stunning Kentucky Derby upset, future is unclear
Crosby, Penguins score five goals in second, take 3-1 series lead on Rangers
Crosby, Penguins score five goals in second, take 3-1 series lead on Rangers
Mike Brown to coach Warriors in Game 4 after Steve Kerr tests positive for COVID-19
Mike Brown to coach Warriors in Game 4 after Steve Kerr tests positive for COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement