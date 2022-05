Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul took to Twitter late Sunday to address a fan, who allegedly made contact with his mom in the stands at the team's playoff game in Dallas. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- A Dallas Mavericks fan was ejected for an incident that involved the family of Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul in the stands during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals, the Mavericks said. "The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident between a fan and the family of Chris Paul," the team said Sunday in a statement. "It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. Advertisement

"The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today's game."

The incident occurred toward the end of the Mavericks' 111-101 win Sunday in Dallas. Sources told ESPN and the Arizona Republic that the fan made physical contact with Paul's mother, who was sitting alongside his wife and other family members behind the Suns' bench.

Video posted Sunday on social media showed a member of the Mavericks security staff escorting a man out of the stands. The video also showed Paul walking over to the area and sharing words with the fan.

"Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans, but the fans can put they hands on our families?" Paul tweeted after the game.

Advertisement

Paul totaled just five points and fouled out in the 111-101 setback. The Mavericks outscored the Suns 23-9 off turnovers and led by as many as 17 points.

Mavericks guard Luka Doncic totaled 26 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in the win. Suns guard Devin Booker scored a game-high 35 points in the loss.

The best-of-seven game series is now tied 2-2. Game 5 will tip off at 10 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Footprint Center in Phoenix.